Here's what Chase Young has been emphasizing to Dwayne Haskins this week

What Young has been emphasizing to Haskins this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

This clip of Chase Young picking up Dwayne Haskins last Sunday just after Washington lost to Seattle drew quite a bit of attention. It was clear that the quarterback wasn't in a good headspace, so the defensive end did what he could to show his support in that moment.

It's something that Young has had to continue to do this week, too.

Just like every other Burgundy and Gold player who's spoken to the media these past few days, Young was asked for his thoughts on the latest Haskins controversy, one that has totally overshadowed the majorly important upcoming matchup with the Panthers.

Young, who's already regarded as one of the Football Team's most trusted leaders, stayed away from discussing the incident itself and instead shared the things he's been telling Haskins.

"All I preach to him is keep going," he said. "Just put your head down, for real, and keep going. The mistakes, you've got to put them to the side. Just keep going."

For what it's worth, No. 99 likes how Haskins, who very well could end up starting once more at QB, has responded in practice. Despite all the swirling drama, Young believes his fellow Buckeye is ready for Week 16.

So, as opposed to harping on the massive slip-up, Young will simply remain in Haskins' corner.

"Just let him know that you're there for him," he said. "That's what you do as teammates and that's what I did. Whether he starts, it doesn't matter who starts, at the end of the day, you've got to play between the white lines this Sunday. As long as everybody is focused on the task at hand, I think we'll be OK."

As for his opinion on playing Carolina, Young was quite straightforward. Some pros will not acknowledge the stakes of a late-year contest and merely opt to treat it like any other trip to the stadium. He's not one of those pros.

"We're not going to act like we don't think about the playoffs because we have an opportunity to make it," Young said. "That's something that you look forward to, every team, before the season. We definitely have our eyes on the playoffs."