Here's how Chargers can clinch an NFL playoff spot by Monday

Keenan Allen says he likes the fact the Chargers control a clear path to the postseason. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers won’t travel to Indianapolis for their next game until Sunday.

In the meantime, they might still gain ground in their pursuit of a playoff spot.

Losses by New England and Las Vegas on Saturday would mean the Chargers can clinch a berth in the postseason as soon as Monday night against the Colts.

The Patriots host Cincinnati starting at 10 a.m. PST and the Raiders play at Pittsburgh at 5:15 p.m. Both are underdogs.

Sitting at 8-6 and seeded sixth in the AFC, the Chargers have their playoff hopes in their hands regardless of what the rest of the conference does. But New England and Las Vegas falling could expedite matters.

“We don’t have to look over our shoulders or be fans of other teams,” safety Derwin James Jr. said. “When you can control your own destiny, it’s what’s good.”

James, who was named to his third Pro Bowl this week, said he would return against the Colts after sitting out the Chargers’ last two games because of a quadriceps strain.

He was limited in practice Thursday, but the team announced James was a full participant Friday.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (core muscle) also went from limited to full, meaning the Chargers should be close to full strength against Indianapolis.

Among their starters, they will still be without edge rusher Joey Bosa (core muscle), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee).

But, coming off the two most complete performances of the season, the defense is trending in the right direction health-wise.

“Those guys are playing at a high level the last couple weeks,” James said. “I’m just trying to be there to help, bring that energy and experience and help us get to where we want to go.”

The Chargers just beat Miami 23-17 and Tennessee 17-14 in back-to-back weeks at home. Both opponents remain in position to make the playoffs. The Chargers gave up only two touchdowns in each game after surrendering an average of 27 points over the previous three weeks.

Story continues

Alohi Gilman filled in for James and provided both play-making and energy. Coach Brandon Staley has praised the way fellow safety Nasir Adderley responded in James' absence. Rookie defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor also emerged after spending most of the season on special teams.

“I’m not surprised because I see the way they work,” James said. “I train with them all offseason. I believe in every man we got in this locker room, not just on defense, but in this locker room.”

The Chargers will be busy preparing for Indianapolis when the Patriots are playing the Bengals. That game is likely to end just about the time they’re coming off the practice field.

Still, several players, when asked Friday, said they weren’t preoccupied with what anyone else in the AFC is doing.

“I don’t even know who’s playing who,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said. Later, he added: “I’ve been in a lot of NFL seasons. As long as we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of then those games don’t really matter.”

Said linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.: “All we can worry about is our game. We just have to focus on us and getting ready for the Colts.”

The Chargers haven’t made the playoffs since the 2018 season. That team won at Baltimore during wild-card weekend before losing at New England.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.