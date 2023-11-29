Here's your chance to vote for your choice for South Jersey season-ending awards

Fans cheer during the Group 3 state championship football game between Delsea and West Essex played at Rutgers University in Piscataway on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The final seconds have ticked off the clock for the 2023 high school football season.

That means one thing: It's awards time.

The Courier-Post will publish its All-South Jersey team, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Coach of the Year and final Mean 15 rankings next week.

Here's your chance to voice your opinion on these awards.

Offensive Players of the Year

Lamar Best, Willingboro. The sophomore quarterback threw for over 2,600 yards with 35 touchdowns and ran for 845 yards and 17 TDs. He also had an 80-yard touchdown reception.

Lotzeir Brooks, Millville. The junior wideout tied a South Jersey record for touchdown receptions in a season with 22. He caught 61 passes for 1,295 yards and rushed for two touchdowns.

Bryce Belinfanti, Woodstown . The junior rushed for 1,740 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 187 yards and a score for the sectional champion Wolverines.

Cam Miller, Winslow. The junior wide receiver made 57 catches for 1,334 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also returned to punts for touchdowns.

Stephen Ordille, Mainland. The senior running back ran for 1,841 yards with a school-record 30 touchdowns for the state Group 4 champion Mustangs. He also returned a punt for a TD.

Dan Russo, Delsea. The junior rumbled his way over 1,600 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns for the state Group 3 champion Crusaders.

Kenny Smith, Hammonton. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,461 yards and 16 TDs. He also had 15 catches for 145 yards and a score.

Defensive Player of the Year candidates

Leo Bluestein, Cherokee. The senior defensive end recorded 58 tackles, 26 for loss, with 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Matt Bonczek, St. Augustine. The junior linebacker posted 77 tackles with two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Fatil Diggs, Eastside . The senior linebacker recorded 109 tackles with 19 for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Michael LeMay, Lenape. The senior defensive back racked up 111 tackles, nine for loss, and two interceptions. He also blocked three kicks.

JJ Sinclair, Mainland. The senior middle linebacker posted 132 tackles with 32 for loss and six sacks.

Jamie Tyson, Mainland. The senior led the state with 12 interceptions, which also ties the South Jersey record for picks in a season. He returned four of the interceptions for touchdowns.

Coach of the Year candidates

John Adams, Woodstown. Adams guided the Wolverines to the program’s first-ever sectional title and the WJFL Diamond Division title.

Timmy Breaker, Glassboro. In his first season as a head coach, Breaker led his alma mater to its first sectional title in a decade and its first-ever state final appearance.

Joe Frappolli, Florence. In his 50 th and final season with the Flashes, Frappolli guided his team to an 8-1 record with the WJFL Classic Division title. His 337 coaching wins rank second in South Jersey history and his 502 games rank second on the state’s all-time list.

Sal Marchese, Delsea. In his 31 st season at his alma mater, Marchese led the Crusaders to the program’s 16 th sectional title and first state championship. The Crusaders went 12-1.

Dennis Scuderi, Paul VI. He guided the Eagles to the most wins in a single season for the program since 2009. Paul VI went 9-2 with the WJFL National Division title and won a home playoff game.

Chuck Smith, Mainland. The Mustangs became the first team in South Jersey to finish 14-0 in a season as Smith led the squad to the division and sectional titles and the first state championship.

Mike Wilson, Schalick. The Cougars won their first 11 games, including the program’s first postseason victory since 2007. Wilson’s squad won the WJFL Horizon Division title.

