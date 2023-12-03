Here's who the CFP committee should pick to face Michigan football in the Rose Bowl

No. 2 Michigan football’s 26-0 victory over No. 17 Iowa in Indianapolis on Saturday night and No. 4 Florida State’s 16-6 victory over No. 14 Louisville virtually wrapped up the FBS regular season. And now?

The real season begins: The College Football Playoff, in its final iteration as a four-team affair — will be announced on ESPN and ESPN2 at noon Sunday. At stake are spots in the CFP semifinals, hosted by the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 4 seed (and getting the preference of its traditional bowl site) and the No. 2 plays No. 3. Wins this weekend by Washington (over Oregon on Friday), and Michigan make two of the spots pretty clear. And then there's Florida State.

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann celebrates a tackle against Iowa running back Leshon Williams during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

ONE BIG BET: As Michigan football goes all in for national title, it has bet big on J.J. McCarthy

And the fourth? Uhhhhh ….

Let’s just say the CFP committee has some tough discussions ahead. But here are the matchups as we see them:

No. 1: Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

The buzz: Despite playing just six games with head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, thanks to unrelated three-game suspensions from the school and the Big Ten, the Wolverines haven’t struggled much. Just two of their 13 wins — late-November triumphs over Maryland and Ohio State — have come by single scores, and nine have come by 25 points or more. In all, the Wolverines have outscored their opponents 451-123 — that’s, uh, pretty good. You know the stars: running back Blake Corum has a single-season program-record 24 rushing touchdowns, wide receiver Roman Wilson has 11 receiving touchdowns and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who makes it all go, entered Saturday fifth nationally in passing efficiency rating (176.8), second in completion percentage (74.3%) and first in passing yards per attempt (9.7).

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium, Sept. 16, 2023.

No. 2: Washington Huskies (13-0)

The buzz: It wasn’t easy for the Huskies in their final year in the Pac-12 — seven of their 13 wins came by a single score, including their past four. But three of those four victories were against top-15 teams (including Friday’s 34-31 win over No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 title game), making it tough to debate the Conference of Champions’ CFP résumé. The Huskies have risen rapidly to the top of the Pac, winning the conference in the second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who spent a season as Indiana’s offensive coordinator before moving on to Fresno State and then Seattle. At Indiana, he bonded with QB Michael Penix Jr., who then transferred to Washington for his final two seasons. That has worked out pretty well: The Huskies lead the nation in passing yards per game (343.8) as Penix has completed 65.9% of his passes for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions while connecting with receivers Rome Odunze for 1,428 yards and Ja’lynn Polk for an even 1,000. In a perfectly lyrical world, the CFP committee would be able to seed the Wolverines and Huskies so that they met in one last Big Ten/Pac-12 Rose Bowl. But they’re clearly better than the other teams, including …

MORE ON MICHIGAN: Michigan football's run to third Big Ten title game may not happen without these transfers

No. 3: Florida State Seminoles (13-0)

The buzz: The ’Noles are really, really hoping the committee sees the header “Undefeated Power Five conference champion” and doesn’t really look at the bullet points. Whatever style points FSU picked up during ACC play from the electrifying connection between quarterback Jordan Travis and Michigan State transfer wideout Keon Coleman have been shaved away, first by uncomfortably close wins over Boston College, Clemson, Miami, Florida and Louisville, and then by the loss of Travis to a season-ending leg injury. Backup Tate Rodemaker wasn’t looking great, completing 57.1% of his passes for 510 yards and five TDs (though no interceptions), but a concussion dropped FSU to third-stringer Brock Glenn, a true freshman. The Seminoles entered Saturday No. 10 in both points per game (38.8) and fewest points allowed per game (16.8); that and, again, that title of “Undefeated Power Five conference champion” should be enough to get them past the gaggle of one-loss contenders. We think. And then …

And then … It becomes a mess for the CFP committee, which will take its pick from three contenders for one spot:

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4: Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

The buzz: Look, you just can’t have a College Football Playoff without the SEC champion … can you? The previous nine CFPs have made sure to have at least one SEC team — sometimes two, because IT MEANS MORE — so the committee would be going hard against its own precedent, especially when the Crimson Tide have won 11 straight and just dethroned the committee’s previous No. 1 seed. Sure, it was a one-score game Saturday in Atlanta, and ’Bama needed a miracle fourth-and-31 TD last week against Auburn, but ’Bama gonna ‘Bama, and do YOU want to be the one explaining to Nick Saban that there was some other, better team? Nope. Of course, the Crimson Tide DID lose to one other team this season, way back in Week 2 …

The buzz: That team, of course, was the Longhorns, who foreshadowed their 2024 jump to the SEC with a 34-24 victory in Tuscaloosa in which Quinn Ewers completed 24 of 38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. On Saturday, it was Ewers eviscerating poor Oklahoma State for four TDs and 452 yards, bringing him to 21 and 3,161, respectively, in 11 games. On-field results should count, right? And besides, it’s ALMOST like having an SEC team in the CFP, right? Not just that, but Texas’ lone loss came to Oklahoma on a neutral field (in Dallas) in October; the Sooners came in at No. 12 in the CFP committee’s most recent rankings, so it’s not even that bad a loss. Or is it? There has to be some reason the committee only had the ’Horns at No. 7, behind (then) one-loss teams Oregon and Ohio State. And the committee couldn’t drop its No. 1 team completely out of the CFP with one loss, right? So clearly, the No. 4 team is …

No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

The buzz: The kings stay the kings, and while the Bulldogs aren’t the kings of the SEC anymore following Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Alabama, they also haven’t lost to a non-Tuscaloosa-based team since Oct. 17, 2020 — a span of 1,141 days. (During that time, the Bulldogs only have one win over the Tide … but it was for the national championship two seasons ago.) After all, few teams have been as good on both sides of the ball as Georgia, which entered Saturday eighth in points scored (39.6) and sixth in points allowed (15.8) — better than Alabama or Texas. On-field results matter, but why get stuck on single-game results? Especially since that opens the door for …

No. 4: Ohio State (11-1)

The buzz: Is Ryan Day writing this? You know you have to tell us if he is — it’s about ethics in made-up-rankings journalism. No, he’s not, and truthfully, the Buckeyes’ claim to a spot is pretty thin — yes, their one loss is to the No. 1 seed, and they beat a couple of other teams in the CFP’s top 25 (Notre Dame and Penn State). Still, the committee had the Buckeyes at No. 6 last week — ahead of Texas AND Alabama — and OSU certainly didn’t lose to anyone on Saturday night. (They didn’t beat anyone, either, but that’s probably splitting hairs.)

Look, we wouldn’t really make the argument for the Buckeyes as the fourth-best team in the nation on Dec. 3 — but if you have Buckeye friends, you might want to start thinking of excuses now before the inevitable CFP semifinal blowouts in Pasadena and New Orleans later this month.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football is a CFP team again. But who will they play?