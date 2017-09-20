Here's how you can watch global live stream of Ravens-Jaguars in London

The NFL is kicking off earlier than usual for Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to London and play in the annual International Series, one of five games outside the United States this year. The time difference between the U.S. and U.K. makes for a morning start for fans in America.

You can watch with the world as the game will be streamed live on Yahoo Sports, as well as across the Oath and Verizon networks.

Here’s the programming schedule (all times Eastern) and where to find the game, which is on Sunday:

Yahoo Sports’ “Fantasy Football Live”: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Pregame show: 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Ravens-Jaguars kickoff: 9:30 a.m.

Postgame: Approximately at 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m., Yahoo Sports will broadcast its “Fantasy Football Live.”

Where to watch: Available on desktop, mobile and connected TVs at: Yahoo Sports, go90, Yahoo, AOL, HuffPost, Tumblr, NFL Mobile, Complex and RatedRed.

Other spots to watch: NFL.com, NFL app (via Xbox One) and Windows 10.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon will provide the play-by-play and James Lofton is the analyst.

Social media hashtag: #WatchWithTheWorld

