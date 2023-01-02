Here's what Bryce Young would tell NFL teams who have questions about his size

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young has declared early for the NFL Draft after graduating in three years. Expect to hear plenty about his size over the next few months.

Young is listed at 6-foot, 194 pounds.

What would Young tell NFL teams who are given pause by his stature?

"Hopefully, my work on the field speaks for itself," Young said. "For me, I can control what I can control. I know throughout this process, I'm going to be pushing myself day in and day out to get myself to become the best version of myself for whatever franchise does take me. I'm going to give my everything. I'm going to give my all from Day 1."

The first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy at UA, Young accounted for 50 total touchdowns in his sophomore season and 36 in his junior year. Both are in the top four all-time for Alabama players.

ESPN's Mel Kiper just released his latest big board on Dec. 29, and he had plenty of kind words for Young as a prospect, but he brought up Young's size as the knock on him.

"He doesn't have a huge frame, which NFL scouts will likely play up as we get closer to the draft," Kiper wrote. "I don't think he's quite 6-foot, and he's likely never going to be much more than 200 pounds. Still, his arm is more than good enough for him to be a great signal-caller at the next level."

Young finishes second all-time for passing yards in the program with 8,356 over three years, behind only AJ McCarron who threw for 9,019 passing yards from 2010-13. Young's 80 touchdown passes are second only to Tua Tagovailoa (87).

"What other people's perceptions are of me or anyone else, I can't control that," Young said. "I know what I can bring to the table. I'm going to give everything to whatever franchise it is that takes me."

