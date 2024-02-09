Here's how Bryant basketball's season sweep of UNH could mean a better playoff path

SMITHFIELD — This is how you go nearly two months without dropping consecutive games.

Bryant relied on its stars while playing disciplined offense. The Bulldogs locked down on New Hampshire’s primary threats and shut off the 3-point line on defense.

The result was a comfortable one – a season sweep of the Wildcats polished off at Chace Athletic Center. A late run in the first half was followed by an opening burst in the second, and the Bulldogs were all but safe.

This 85-66 triumph could go a long way toward securing Bryant at least a home quarterfinal in the America East conference tournament. March 9 starts the road to March Madness in the league, and the Bulldogs are currently in the driver’s seat for at least a top-four finish.

Bryant guard Sherif Gross-Bullock drives past UNH defender Jon Willeman on his way to the hoop in the first half. Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 35 points agains the Wildcats.

Phil Martelli Jr. opens his postgame after a @BryantHoops win over New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/mx1sQ5eeYk — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) February 9, 2024

“They always have that competitive spirit and that competitive edge to them and that personality,” Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. said. “As long as it’s geared the right way, then I love it.”

Bryant used a pair of runs on either side of halftime to break this one open – 17-2 into the locker room, 10-2 coming out. The Bulldogs flipped a 26-23 deficit into a 50-30 advantage by the time Connor Withers drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing. New Hampshire came no closer than 12 points the rest of the way, and the weekend road stunner at Maine was in no danger of being repeated.

“Coach got on us coming into half – 'Don't settle,'” Bryant guard Sherif Gross-Bullock said. “These guys are good. They were going to come out of halftime and play hard.”

Bryant guard Earl Timberlake takes it to the hoop splitting the defenses of Wildcats Clarence Daniels and Jaxson Baker in the first half.

Bryant needed just 62 seconds to author the 7-0 spurt that turned the lead for good. Gross-Bullock's 3-pointer from the left side extended the momentum and was the first of three he hit between the 3:28 mark and halftime. The Bulldogs enjoyed a sudden 40-28 cushion at the break thanks to 12-for-19 shooting from 2-point range and 11 assists on 16 field goals.

“When we stay locked in defensively and follow the plan, we can make those quick runs and quick jumps,” Martelli said. “I try to give them a lot of freedom on the offensive end. But it comes with, ‘You better guard.’”

The Wildcats managed just one field goal over the final 4:30 of the first half and one more through the opening 3:24 of the second. Gross-Bullock's 3-pointer from the left wing was followed by a beautiful transition give-and-go with Tyler Brelsford, and a driving layup off the left side made it a 15-point game. Earl Timberlake barreled to the rim for his own lefthanded layup and New Hampshire used a timeout with 18:44 to play.

“We love basketball,” Gross-Bullock said. “If you aren’t ready to play we’re going to be on you.”

Clarence Daniels entered among the national scoring leaders at 21.3 points per game, but he found the going tough on this night. Timberlake is his physical equal – a 6-foot-6 lefthander who isn’t afraid of contact. Daniel Rivera’s athleticism was the perfect defensive complement, and Daniels finished with just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting.

“It was Earl most of the night tonight,” Martelli said. “Daniel Rivera, Connor Withers – we have interchangeable parts with that. It’s why our defense has been good all year.”

The Wildcats (13-9, 5-4 America East) followed the struggling lead of their primary option – 34.3% from the field, just 9-for-35 from 3-point range. Jaxson Baker closed with 19 points and Christian Moore chipped in 11 off the bench. New Hampshire’s four starters aside from Baker’s 7-for-13 from the field connected at just 9-for-43.

“We still will guard,” Gross-Bullock said. “Whether they’re on their best game or their worst game, we’re going to come in here and guard you.”

Gross-Bullock finished with a game-high 28 points and Timberlake added his 10th double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Rivera made it three in double figures with 17 points and Bryant (15-9, 7-2) finished at 52.4% shooting. Vermont’s upset loss at NJIT and a UMass Lowell victory left the Catamounts at 8-1 and the Bulldogs tied with the River Hawks at 7-2 in league play.

“Everything we’ve done this year has been about team and been about each other,” Martelli said. “Not always easy, but we’ve seen major strides in that regard.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE (66): Baker 7-13 0-0 19, Daniels 2-11 4-5 8, Woodyard 3-9 2-3 8, Robinson 2-13 1-2 5, Sunderland 2-10 1-2 6, Miller 1-3 2-3 4, Moore 4-6 0-0 11, Gakmar 2-2 1-2 5, Poser 0-0 0-0 0, D.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Opurum 0-0 0-0 0, Tavares 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 11-17 66. BRYANT (85): Withers 1-4 2-2 5, Brelsford 2-4 0-0 5, Gross-Bullock 9-19 4-4 28, Timberlake 9-12 2-4 20, Rivera 8-15 1-1 17, Edert 1-3 2-2 4, Pinzon 2-4 0-0 4, Latimer 0-0 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Rochelle 1-2 0-0 2, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 11-13 85.

Halftime_Bryant 40-28. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 9-35 (Baker 5-10, Moore 3-5, Sunderland 1-7, Miller 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Woodyard 0-4, Robinson 0-6), Bryant 8-23 (Gross-Bullock 6-12, Brelsford 1-3, Withers 1-3, Pinzon 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Rochelle 0-1, Edert 0-2). Rebounds_New Hampshire 27 (Daniels 13), Bryant 41 (Timberlake 12). Assists_New Hampshire 12 (Sunderland 4), Bryant 20 (Rivera 6). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 14, Bryant 15. A_924 (2,000).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bryant men's basketball beats New Hampshire, 85-66, Thursday night