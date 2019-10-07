Here's Bruce Allen's explanation for Patriots fans invading Redskins game

The New England Patriots played an away game only by definition Sunday.

The Patriots' Week 5 matchup with the Washington Redskins at FedExField was impressively overrun by New England fans, who may have actually outnumbered Washington fans in their own stadium.

This is easily the largest Patriots crowd I've ever seen at a road game. They're far outnumbering Redskins fans. pic.twitter.com/vW2bTTJY8W — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 6, 2019

That's obviously not a good look for Washington. So, during Bruce Allen's press conference Monday after the team fired head coach Jay Gruden, a reporter asked the Washington president if he'd like to apologize to his fans.

Allen's response was ... interesting.

"I appreciate the fact that the Patriots have a great fanbase," Allen said, via Redskins.com. "They've had tremendous success. Bill Belichick's probably the best coach in NFL history, so I'm sure many of our fans put their tickets on the second market and made some money on it, selling it to people from the Northeast."

If Washington fans were looking for an apology, they certainly didn't get one from Allen, who essentially called out his fans for giving their tickets away to Patriots supporters.

We can't blame those fans, though: Washington mustered just 220 yards of total offense Sunday while falling to 0-5 in a game wasn't competitive. Even Allen could admit that much.

"All we can do is try to improve our product," he added. " ... We've lost five games, and we didn't lose them in the last second. We lost these games decisively, and we have to change that. Our fans deserve that, and this market deserves that.

"We're in the nation's capital, and it deserves better than that. And we have to get it done."

At least Patriots fans got to benefit from Washington's malaise with a lovely trip to D.C.

