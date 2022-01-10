Here's what Brian Kelly and LSU football's new coaching staff is getting paid

LSU will spend at least $16.7 million to pay its new football coaching staff in 2022.

It's a number that will only increase, as all of the staff's salaries are set to escalate after the 2022 season. And depending on how successful the Tigers are moving forward, bonuses would be triggered that would make the price tag even higher.

All contracts were obtained through a public records request made by USA TODAY Sports.

Brian Kelly

In spurning Notre Dame for Baton Rouge, new coach Brian Kelly has signed a 10-year, $95 million deal, the largest public-school college football contract in history.

LSU will spend $9 million for the first year of the deal, $9.2 million the following two and then at least $9.4 million each year for the remainder of the contract. Kelly is projected to make $10 million in the final year and can earn an extra $500,000 if LSU qualifies for a bowl game. He can also receives that amount if LSU wins the national championship.

Matt House

House, who will leave his position as the Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach after the playoffs to join LSU as defensive coordinator, gets a three-year, $5.7 million contract. He will make $1.8 million in the first year of the deal, $1.9 million in the second and $2 million in the final year. If LSU makes a bowl game, House can earn $15,000 and if the Tigers win the national championship, collect another $100,000.

Mike Denbrock

Denbrock was the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati before coming to LSU for the same position. He signed a three-year $4.2 millionthat will make him $1.3 million, followed by $1.4 million and $1.5 million in the final year. He'll earn the same amount of money as House if LSU reaches a bowl game or wins the national championship.

Brian Polian

Polian, who was Kelly's special teams coordinator at Notre Dame and will have the same role at LSU, gets a three-year, $2.025 million deal. He will earn $625,000 with raises to $675,000 and $725,000 in the final year. Polian will make the same amount in bowl game and national championship incentives.

Frank Wilson

Wilson will receive a pay raise in comparison to his last job as coach at McNeese State. LSU's new associate head coach gets a three-year, $2.85 million deal that will pay him $900,000 the first year, $950,000 the next and $1 million in the last year. At McNeese, Wilson reportedly made less than $200,000 a season.

Joe Sloan

Sloan has a three-year, $1.8 million deal as quarterbacks coach. The former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator and interim coach will earn $550,000 followed by $600,000 and $650,000.

Jamar Cain

Cain, the former defensive line coach at Oklahoma, was reportedly expected to join former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley at Southern Cal before coming to Baton Rouge. With LSU, Cain gets a three-year, $2.6 million deal that will pay him $800,000 the first year, followed by $850,000 and $900,000 to be the defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Robert Steeples

Steeples was the Minnesota Vikings assistant special teams coach and as a defensive assistant at LSU gets a three-year, $1.5 million contract that will pay him $450,000, followed by $500,000 and $550,000.

Kerry Cooks

Cooks followed Kelly to Baton Rouge after spending the 2021 season as a defensive analyst at Notre Dame. The contract he signed is identical in dollars, years and structure with Steeples' deal.

Brad Davis

Davis, who was LSU's offensive line coach and interim coach against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, is the lone member of former coach Ed Orgeron's staff. He signed a three-year, $2.49 million contract in June that paid him $835,000 in 2021, $830,000 in 2022 and $850,000 in the final year.

