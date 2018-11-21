Here's what Brad Stevens thinks about Terry Rozier's mysterious tweet originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Brad Stevens hasn't tweeted since March 2017, so you'll forgive him if he didn't immediately see the stir Terry Rozier created Tuesday.

But Stevens is the head coach of the Boston Celtics, so word still reached him (relatively) quickly: His backup point guard had just ignited panic in Celtics Nation by sending out a cryptic tweet that he later had to clarify.

During an interview Wednesday with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand," Stevens revealed how he heard about Rozier's tweet(s).

"Our PR (department) sends us out anything (they) think you're going to get asked about, anything in the media that day," Stevens said. "And I sent the email back to our PR guy like, 'I wouldn't even worry twice about that.'

"And then a couple minutes later, they said that Terry tweeted something else, and then I know he was asked about it. I wasn't even asked about it (Tuesday)."

Rozier insisted Tuesday his tweet had nothing to do with basketball despite speculation he was referring to a potential trade out of Boston. Stevens brushed off any controversy Rozier's Twitter account may have created, though.

"I'm not going to pretend to read into tweets," Stevens added. "I guess I don't pay attention to that that much."

The Celtics certainly have bigger things to worry about entering Wednesday night's home matchup with the New York Knicks, so Stevens probably is safe continuing his Twitter blackout.

