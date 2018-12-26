Here's what Bill Belichick told Patriots after AFC East-clinching win originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots have more important goals than winning the AFC East, but that doesn't mean the players weren't going to be excited about wearing their division champion hat and t-shirts after Sunday's win.

The Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium to secure their 10th straight AFC East crown. Some of the players, including 10-year veteran Jason McCourty, were celebrating a division title for the first time.

Check out the excitement from the locker room celebration in the video below, which also includes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's message to the team after the victory.

Belichick's right about the Patriots' rushing attack against the Bills. It was an impressive performance on the ground as the Patriots outgained the Bills 273-72, led by rookie running back Sony Michel's 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots will need more of this rushing success when the playoffs arrive because Tom Brady's passing attack has not enjoyed much success over the last two weeks. Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Jets should be a good pre-playoffs warm up for the Pats because their AFC East rivals are giving up 126 yards per game on the ground.

