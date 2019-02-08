Here's what Bill Belichick told assistant coaches in final minutes of Super Bowl LIII originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Everyone remembers the "Miami Miracle" play that happened at the end of the Patriots' Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots lost at the last second on a bizarre series of Dolphins laterals-a one in a million play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots coach Bill Belichick faced criticism after the loss-specifically that he sent tight end Rob Gronkowski onto the field as a safety instead of a speedier alternative.

The loss was a low point in the Patriots' season. Combined with the outcry Belichick faced for his decision to sit Malcolm Butler in last year's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles and the fact all of the Patriots' prior Super Bowls came down to crunch time decisions in the closing minutes, it's no surprise Belichick wanted to be careful at the end of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams.

As the Rams drove down the field in the fourth quarter threatening to score a game-tying touchdown, NFL Films' cameras picked up Bill Belichick calling over his assistant coaches, and making sure everyone was on the same page:

Easy to see why NE is always so good in late game situations.



Hard not to get lost in the moment in these situations.



Players and coaches are CONSTANTLY reminding each other to REFOCUS and think ahead.



(Clip from Showtime's Inside the NFL) pic.twitter.com/zKIQGTAtRe











— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) February 6, 2019

Story continues

"Look, we don't have much left here now. We got to get it right. We got about maybe 15 calls left in this game. Let's go through and get them right here. Let's just know what we're gonna call here, make sure we have the right personnel in the game, and we know what we're doing."

Belichick's thoroughness paid off. Stephon Gilmore intercepted Jared Goff's throw to the endzone a few plays later, which effectively sealed the Patriots' victory.

Belichick was later seen conferencing with Tom Brady and his coaches to make sure the team wanted to kick a field goal that would put the Patriots ahead by two scores-which effectively sealed the win.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.