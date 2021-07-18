Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

COVID-19 cases rising in every state

The number of new coronavirus infections is now rising in all 50 states and hospitalizations nationwide are increasing, data from Johns Hopkins University shows. Saturday marked the third consecutive day in which the 7-day total of new infections in each state was higher than the previous week's case count. More than 25,000 U.S. patients who likely had COVID-19 were in hospitals Saturday, up 24.1% from a week earlier. And 6,198 adults with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up 25.7% from a week earlier. The vast majority of new case and hospitalizations involve people who are not vaccinated, health experts say.

Germany devastated after deadly flooding; waters begin to recede

German Chancellor Angela Merkel surveyed what she called a "surreal, ghostly" scene in a devastated village on Sunday, pledging quick financial aid and a redoubled political focus on curbing climate change. The death toll from floods in Western Europe has climbed above 180, with hundreds still missing and thousands now homeless. Days of heavy rain had turned streams and streets into torrents, sweeping away cars and causing houses to collapse with families stuck inside. “Some parts of Western Europe ... received up to two months of rainfall in the space of two days," said Clare Nullis, a World Meteorological Organization spokesperson.

A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

Milwaukee Bucks win thriller to take 3-2 NBA Finals lead

One more victory. That’s how close the Milwaukee Bucks are to their first NBA championship since 1971 and the first title for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee overcame a 16-point first-quarter deficit and clobbered the Phoenix Suns with an offensive firestorm in the final three quarters for a 123-119 victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It was another heart-thumping finish, highlighted by a dramatic alley-oop from the Bucks' Jrue Holiday to Antetokounmpo to put Milwaukee up by 3 points with 13 seconds left in the game. The series now heads back to Milwaukee for Game 6, when the Bucks have an opportunity to win their first title in 50 years on their home court.

Game 5: Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) throws down the alley-oop slam on the fastbreak during the second half.

Nationals-Padres game suspended after three wounded in shooting outside stadium

The Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres was suspended Saturday night after a shooting outside Nationals Park, sowing confusion among fans, players and stadium employees. The shooting occurred outside the third base gate, the team and D.C. Metro Police said, halting play in the sixth inning and leading to moments of panic inside and outside the stadium. Three people were wounded, according to the MPD, and gunshots were audible from within the stadium. The game resumed Sunday before the scheduled finale of the teams' three-game series.

Coco Gauff withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after positive COVID test

Coco Gauff shared on Twitter that she has COVID-19 and will be withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics. Her announcement comes less than a week before the start of the Games, where the 17-year-old was set to lead the United States’ tennis team. The announcement comes shortly after two South African soccer players became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, days before the Tokyo Games open on Friday. Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday but didn't identify the athletes. The positive tests in the Olympic Village come as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Japan, where only about 20% of the population is fully vaccinated, and as thousands of athletes, coaches, support staff and media members prepare to arrive in Tokyo.

July 3: Coco Gauff during her match against Kaja Juvan.

Morikawa makes history at British Open

Collin Morikawa is making it look easy. The 24-year-old golfer has started his PGA Tour career at a blistering pace, winning the 149th British Open Sunday to give him his second major championship and fifth win on the tour. The British Open win comes nearly a year after Morikawa captured his first major title at the 2020 PGA Championship. He's the first golfer to win two different majors in his first attempt. Morikawa, who shot 15 strokes under par on the weekend, fended off fellow American Jordan Spieth, who finished second at 13 strokes under par. The conclusion of the British Open also means the end of an unprecedented stretch of golf majors – seven in less than a year – that was brought on by pandemic delays.

