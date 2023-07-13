Here's what Big 12 football coaches said about the Cincinnati Bearcats

ARLINGTON, Texas – Of the schools present Wednesday at Big 12 media days, BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Houston and Kansas all play the University of Cincinnati this season. The Bearcats hit the Dallas Metroplex late Wednesday and will make their Big 12 media debut Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium.

Here's a sampling from Wednesday's array of coaches that will do battle with Scott Satterfield's Bearcats this season.

BYU hosts UC in their Big 12 road opener Sept. 23

Cougars coach Kalani Sitake remembers beating a Tommy Tuberville Bearcat squad soundly at Nippert Stadium in 2016, when UC kicked an opening field goal and didn't score again, losing 20-3. Sitake calls himself a "college football nerd" and has kept up with the Bearcats.

"I watch a lot of film and there's tons of talent there," Sitake said. "You prepare for the entire season by watching other film but I can't worry about that right now. We're talking about the Big 12 conference but our first opponent is Sam Houston State, then we have Southern Utah, then Arkansas before we start the Big 12."

Sitake also acknowledges the transfer portal makes it difficult to study past film too close. On the other hand, it's a necessity.

"Whether you like it or not, it's here so you might as well make it work for your system," Sitake said.

Baylor University Head Coach Dave Aranda speaks in his press conference during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

Baylor comes to Nippert Stadium Oct. 21

Baylor's Bears will make the trip from Waco to Cincinnati but coach Dave Aranda didn't appear to caught up with the new opponents. He is somewhat caught up with the transfer portal after winning the Big 12 in 2021 and going 12-2, then slipping to 6-7 (4-5 Big 12) last season.

Like many, he's had to embrace a new reality. He described his dilemma in his remarks Wednesday.

" I think one of the struggles for me has always been if you say yes to something, a player outside of your team that's in the portal, you're saying no to a player on your team that maybe is struggling from an injury, that's maybe trying to get his class, his schoolwork in order, that's maybe trying to hone the techniques of this new position that he's playing or maybe he's trying to gain weight or any of those things.

"I think when you bring somebody in, you almost kind of stunt the growth of that person. I think for me to kind of come to grips with hey, this is what needs to happen for the betterment of the team as opposed to just looking at what's best for that one particular player on your team."

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy shares a laugh before speaking at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Oklahoma State hosts the Bearcats in Stillwater on Oct. 28

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy fashionably was the only coach who made no opening statement in his big press conference, but was one of the "last men sitting" in the breakout sessions by late afternoon.

When asked about the end of Bedlam, the series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Gundy bluntly said, "Bedlam was over when Oklahoma left for the SEC". As for UC, he geographically placed Cincinnati in the Northeast, but to be fair, most Cincinnatians couldn't place Stillwater on a map minus GPS.

"We were fortunate when the new commissioner finalized everything," Gundy said. "Bowlsby (previous commissioner Bob) got it started, went out and got them. He deserves some credit because he made good choices on who to go get. Really solid good moves. A year from now, I don't know if I'd want to be out there finding conference realignment schools."

University of Houston Head Coach Dana Holgorsen talks in an interview with ESPN during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

Houston entertains UC Nov. 11 in a familiar battle

Like UC, Dana Holgorsen's Cougars didn't fare well in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, finishing 12th to UC's 13th. Houston received 215 votes to UC's 202 with the only school receiving less being Neal Brown's West Virginia Mountaineers.

"Are those real?" Holgorsen quipped. "I don't even know what it is to be honest with you. I don't really pay attention to preseason stuff. I know that sounds like coach-speak but it's the only way coaches know how to address that."

Whether it's a motivator or not, he wouldn't say.

"If I can use anything as a motivator I use it," Holgorsen said. "That's for me to know and for you guys to not know."

University of Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold does an interview with ESPN during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

Kansas comes to Nippert for the first time since 1997 Nov. 25

The Jayhawks last came to Cincinnati during UC's Humanitarian Bowl season under Rick Minter with the Bearcats holding them to negative yards in a 34-7 triumph. Current KU coach Lance Leipold was a 33-year-old assistant at Nebraska-Omaha at the time. Obviously, he hasn't peered ahead at the last game of the regular season, but has knowledge of Southwest Ohio football.

"They'll create whatever change of identity as we go through," Leipold said of the Bearcats. "From our time in Buffalo (2015-20) I have great respect for the state of Ohio and for high school football, the development of talent and the coaching that's done at the high school ranks. What that program (UC) has done just two short years ago, I think all four of these programs definitely had everyone's respect from the day they joined."

Honor for Jowon Briggs

Briggs hits the stage Thursday with teammates Dontay Corleone, Deshawn Pace and Emory Jones Jr. but Briggs was honored Wednesday as part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

To be considered for a nomination, a student-athlete must be actively involved with a charitable or service organization and maintain strong academic standing.

Cincinnati Bearcats football defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) answers questions during a press conference at Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Briggs was one of 136 student-athletes nationally to earn the nomination due to his community service, academics, and impact on and off the field. The initial list will be cut to the final 23-member AFCA Good Works Team that is selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. After the team is announced in September, fans can vote for this year's Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com/allstate.

The former Walnut Hills grad regularly volunteers his time with a number of local organizations, Matthew 25 Ministries and Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Libraries. He is involved with Lighthouse Youth Services, which provides health services and relief housing for local youth and families. Briggs also serves as vice president of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, where he helps coordinate philanthropic efforts and community service initiatives.

Briggs earned his bachelor’s degree in physics and music focus and is set to graduate with a second bachelor’s degree in software development in December. He was a member of the AAC All-Academic Team last year in addition to starting all 13 games at nose tackles to earn All-AAC First Team honors.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big 12 coaches talk about University of Cincinnati Bearcats football