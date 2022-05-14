The NFL Schedule Has Released, So Here Is The Best Game Every Week To Watch

The NFL Schedule is here! Now, all we have to do is wait until September! Wooo!

NFL Shield logo on a football field
Mark Brown / Getty Images

Check out what I think are the best NFL regular season games to watch each week:

Week 1: Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson with a Broncos jersey and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Week 1 is LOADED with great games, especially in primetime. That being said, nothing touches Russell Wilson's debut as a Bronco against his old team right out of the gate.

The Seahawks aren't expected to be a contending team this season, but Wilson also won't have too much experience with his new team. It will be a true test to see if the Broncos can even keep up against a stacked AFC West.

Justin Edmonds / Getty Images / Patrick Mcdermott / Getty Images

Week 2: Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry and Josh Allen

This is a MONSTER matchup for a Monday Night Football doubleheader on September 19.

The Titans beat the Bills in a competitive Week 6 game last season, 34–31. Watching Bills quarterback Josh Allen by air and Titans running back Derrick Henry by land will be another fun watch. Both teams have been running the division the past two seasons, so this could be a huge rivalry over the next decade if they "stay winning."

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Week 3: Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady

Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers and the GOAT Tom Brady will duke it out on September 25.

A lot of question marks for both teams heading into this season, but the NFC is up for grabs with the Super Bowl defending Rams as the only true threat in the conference this season.

Patrick Mcdermott / Getty Images/ Elsa / Getty Images

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

A Super Bowl LV rematch on Sunday Night Football (October 2), but both teams seem a little worse on paper. This is why this game is so huge. Neither team can afford to slip early on. Because this league is so competitive, early losses will come back to haunt teams in the final weeks of the season.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Michah Parsons and Matt Stafford

Cowboys go Hollywood for a Week 5 matchup (October 9) everyone will be buzzing about. Both teams should be really good again this season, but all I want to know is can Micah Parsons actually disrupt the Rams' offense? Can Trevon Diggs cover Cooper Kupp?

This will be a big "prove it" test for the Cowboys, a team famous for not showing up when it counts.

Wesley Hitt / Getty Images / Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Week 6: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

The AFC Divisional rematch ended up being a game of two gassed defenses getting torn apart by Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

I'm not big into the shoot-out games as a defensive football fan, but I cannot deny this might be two teams in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If both teams end the season with the same record, this game might have big-time stakes.

David Eulitt / Getty Images / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes and Kyle Shanahan

Another Super Bowl rematch, this time SB LIV. It will be interesting to see where the 49ers are at this point in the season, but they are still a very competitive team that will want revenge for the Super Bowl defeat.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Week 8: Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen

Man, the Bills have a tough schedule. Don't be surprised if they struggle a little more this year to win the division.

As for the Packers, this will be a great test for Rodgers, who struggles to move the ball down the field for points against great defenses in the playoffs. I have a big red circle on the calendar for this matchup that we could MAYBE see again in February 2023.

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images / Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Week 9: Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints

Lamar Jackson and Cameron Jordan

Non-conference matchups are always interesting to me. Both the Saints and Ravens seem a little worse on paper, but at this point in the year, this might be the last gasp for one of these competitive teams.

Health is crucial for this one to be a potential classic. And honestly, not too many games jumped out at me for Week 9.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images / Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers

Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers

The NFL media will be gushing all week over this matchup, and the fact that it is going to be those starred helmets in Lambeau will only amplify the hype.

On November 13, we'll see how much fight the Cowboys really have.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images / Rob Carr / Getty Images

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jessie Bates III and TJ Watt

I'm a Patriots fan (to be transparent with y'all), but there is something about AFC North rivalries that gets my blood pumping. It is a fierce division every year, and at this point in the season (November 20, the second time these teams will play), this might be a playoff eliminator.

Like I said earlier, I'm a defense guy, so the prospect of this game in primetime gets me excited.

Rob Carr / Getty Images / Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs

Cooper Kupp and Travis Kelce

I don't know if anyone remembers that Madden-style game these two teams had a couple years back, but they went off.

If the Rams want to be the first team since 2004 to repeat, they will have to win a big one on the road (November 27) against the Chiefs. Will Mahomes have the weapons to keep up with the Rams' passing attack?

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / David Eulitt / Getty Images

Week 13: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs and Matt Judon

"The winds on our side, boys. That's all we need!" —Mr. Gibbs, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

December 1. Primetime. Will winter winds make this game a ground-and-pound fight like last season? The Bills have walked all over the Patriots in recent years, so can Belichick finally stop Josh Allen's offense? Heck, can they force a punt?

Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images / Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Mark Andrews and Najee Harris

AFC North rivalry? Sign me up.

Specifically, Ravens-Steelers has been my favorite rivalry to watch growing up. It is my kind of football, and I would even go as far as to say the exact matchup I would show someone new to football.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images / Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Week 15: New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels

The Raiders new coach, Josh McDaniels, beat Belichick the last time these two faced off in the regular season (when McDaniels was the HC of the Broncos).

Can Belichick find a way to outwit the offensive wunderkind?

Adam Glanzman / Getty Images / Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots

Ja&#39;Marr Chase and Mac Jones

Two College Football National Champion quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Mac Jones, square off in a game that might see both teams on the brink of missing the playoffs. Or, maybe they're the best teams in the AFC?! OR, both aren't even in the running.

That's what makes football awesome! On paper, this game could be a must-watch, but who knows how good they will really be on Christmas Eve.

Rob Carr / Getty Images / Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers

Aaron Donald and Justin Herbert

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

What better way to bring in the New Year than with a game between the two LA-LA Land teams? Both play in the same stadium, but the Chargers get home turf. The last time the Rams had to play as the "Away Team" in their own stadium, they won the Super Bowl!

Rob Carr / Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Week 18: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow

I'm calling it: this game will have playoff implications.

Hopefully, both teams are healthy, and this will be our first playoff-like game heading into the postseason. All AFC teams have such a tough road, so who knows where the Ravens and Bengals will be by January 8, 2023.

Todd Olszewski / Getty Images / Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images

What game has you hyped? Is there a game not listed that you are looking forward to? Comment below!

