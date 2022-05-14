The NFL Schedule Has Released, So Here Is The Best Game Every Week To Watch

NextShark
Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie on YouTube, has moved to Japan with his wife Marzia and their pet dogs. The Swedish gaming streamer, who has over 111 million subscribers on YouTube, documented their journey from London to Japan in his latest video upload published on May 10. In the 14-minute clip, Kjellberg is seen getting his 5-year business visa approved and trying to sort out the best way to relocate from Brighton, where he has lived since 2013, with his pugs, whose breathing issues prevent them from traveling through cargo.