Here's the best football player in the 21st century from each Athens-area high school

There are few things we sports folk enjoy more than sharing “best of” lists (unless it’s “worst of” lists) when we’re at the dinner table, the bar or in the car. One of the main reasons we like to throw lists around is because it helps us flex our institutional memory (such as it is), and it can also lead to some pretty illuminating discussions.

You’ll find a “best of” list below. We wanted to jog some memories and spark some discourse about high school football in the Athens area, so we decided to put together a list of each area high schools’ best player in the 21st century.

There’s a good argument for highlighting each school’s all-time best player, but that’s a bit daunting considering schools like Commerce (98 seasons), Jefferson (77 seasons), Oglethorpe County (73 seasons), Winder-Barrow (69 seasons) and Madison County (67 seasons) have been playing football for a long, long time.

Recognizing players from the last 23 years is not an exact science nor is it fool-proof, and it’s likely some deserving individuals have been left out, but we’ve thrown a deep fade anyway. We’d enjoy hearing from you (without the vitriol, of course) about your picks, so feel free to share on our social media platforms.

And for the record, we’ve omitted Monsignor Donovan and Westminster Christian, as neither team has been around long enough for an appreciable sampling. And a sincere thanks to the Georgia High School Football Historians website for providing large bergs of information for this feature.

APALACHEE

Chaun Gresham (Linebacker, Class of 2009) – In Gresham’s senior season, Apalachee posted the best record in school history (7-4) as he recorded a team-leading 96 tackles and 16 tackles for loss. He had 84 tackles as a sophomore and 112 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, as a junior. The nephew of Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, Gresham signed with South Carolina.

ATHENS ACADEMY

Deion Colzie signs with Notre Dame on Dec. 16, 2020.

Deion Colzie (Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, Class of 2021) – Colzie, who signed with Notre Dame, was an all-state performer in 2019 and 2020. During his senior season, Colzie had 33 receptions for 597 yards and seven touchdowns. As a junior, he paced Athens Academy to the state quarterfinals with 34 receptions good for 867 yards and 14 touchdowns.

ATHENS CHRISTIAN

Johne’ss Davis (Running Back, Class of 2022) – Davis was named the Region 8-A Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and set school records for rushing yards in a season (1,897), touchdowns in a season (27), career rushing yards (5,402) and career touchdowns (63). An all-state selection his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, Davis signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN

Josh Adams (Running Back, Class of 2024) – In 45 varsity games over four seasons, Adams rushed 620 times for 4,692 yards and 62 touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns as Bethlehem Christian went 29-16 in his four years, including 10-2 in 2022 and 10-1 in 2023. He was a GISAA All-State selection in 2022 and 2023.

CEDAR SHOALS

Quentin Moses (Defensive Lineman, Class of 2001) – Moses was an All-State honorable mention in his senior season, when Cedar Shoals went 7-4 with victories over Clarke Central, Monroe Area, Newton County and Habersham Central. He signed with Georgia and had 133 tackles and 25 quarterback sacks in four seasons, earning All-SEC honors as a junior. Moses made it to the NFL and was on the roster for the Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. In 2017, Moses died in a house fire in Monroe; he was 33 years old.

CLARKE CENTRAL

Dunta Robinson (Defensive Back, Class of 2000) – Although Robinson didn’t play for Clarke Central during the 21st century, he technically qualifies since he graduated in 2000. Clarke Central went 3-7 during his senior season, but Robinson had four interceptions, ran for six touchdowns and was an All-State honorable mention. He signed with South Carolina and had a 10-year run in the NFL with the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs, recording 17 career interceptions.

COMMERCE

Monte Williams (Running Back, Class of 2001) – Williams’ name appears in the state record books no less than five times, including career rushing yards (8,844, second all-time), rushing yards in a season (2,505 in 2000, 2,301 in 1999 and 2,168 in 1998) and career rushing touchdowns (105). In 2000, Williams led Commerce to the Class A state championship and was the Associated Press’ Player of the Year. He signed with Butler Community College in Kansas.

EAST JACKSON

Deon Sewell (Running Back, Class of 2010) – Sewell was perhaps East Jackson’s top player during the team’s best season in school history in 2009. The Eagles went 10-2 and reached the second round of the Class AA state playoffs, winning the school’s only playoff game. Sewell is the only player in East Jackson history to earn All-State honors.

JACKSON COUNTY

Xavier Harper (Wide Receiver, Class of 2014) – Harper was a two-time All-State selection, a three-time All-Region pick and is Jackson County’s all-time leading receiver. During his three seasons with the Panthers, he amassed 2,734 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns, including 1,164 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior. Jackson County qualified for the state playoffs in two of Harper’s three seasons. Harper signed with Kennesaw State.

JEFFERSON

Bryant Shirreffs (Quarterback, Class of 2013) – Although the likes of Sammy Brown and Malaki Starks would certainly give him a run for the money, Sheriffs was the offensive catalyst of Jefferson’s only state championship team in 2012. He threw for 2,369 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns during his senior season. As a junior he had nearly 2,000 passing yards, 508 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns. He originally signed with NC State but spent the bulk of his college career at UConn.

MADISON COUNTY

Madison County's Camden Smith (3) throws a deep pass during a GHSA high school football game between Walnut Grove and Madison County in Danielsville, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Walnut Grove won 25-22.

Camden Smith (Quarterback/Defensive Back, Class of 2024) – As a senior, Smith ran 155 times for 1,550 yards and 20 touchdowns, passed for 372 yards and nine touchdowns and rolled up 2,625 all-purpose yards (a school record) as Madison County recorded its most victories since 2006 and hosted a state playoff game for the first time in school history. He was named Region 8-4A’s Offensive Player of the Year. As a junior he ran for 1,444 yards and 18 touchdowns and threw for 724 yards and six scores. Smith was named Region 8-4A’s Player of the Year in 2022.

Colby Smith (Quarterback/Defensive Back, Class of 2020) – In 2019, the season when Madison County won the first playoff games in school history, Smith rushed 151 times for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns and completed 50 passes for 976 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 91 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended during his senior season. He signed with Presbyterian College and in 2022 walked on at Georgia.

North Oconee

Kawon Bryant (Running Back, Class of 2015) – A three-time All-State selection Bryant is listed six times in the Georgia record books as he paced North Oconee’s offense in 2012, 2013 and 2014, when the Titans went 26-10 overall and 3-3 in postseason play. He ran for 6,903 yards, including 2,559 yards in 2013 and 2,148 yards in 2014, 98 career touchdowns, including 41 in 2013, and he ran for eight touchdowns in one game in a 62-27 victory over Jackson County on Sept. 27, 2013. Bryant played college football at Georgia Military and Faulkner University

OCONEE COUNTY

Tyson Browning (Running Back, Class of 2001) – Browning was a key player on Oconee County’s only state championship team in 1999. He ran for 1,896 yards and 39 touchdowns during the state championship season and the next year he rushed for 1,936 and 29 scores. He was an All-State selection in 1999 and 2000 and played four years at Georgia, where he ran for 513 career yards and four touchdowns and had 361 receiving yards and two touchdowns between 2002 and 2005.

OGLETHORPE COUNTY

Jake Turner (Running Back, Class of 2024) – As a junior, Turner was the first Oglethorpe County player in 26 years to be an All-State selection. That year he rushed 119 times for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, he was Region 5-A Division 1’s Offensive Player of the Year with 1,300-plus rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He ran for a school record five touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Athens Christian on Oct. 6, 2023. In Turner’s junior and senior seasons, Oglethorpe County qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 1994.

PRINCE AVENUE CHRISTIAN

Prince Avenue's Aaron Philo (11) celebrates after winning the GHSA high school football Class A-Division 1 championship game against Swainsboro at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Prince Avenue won 49-32.

Aaron Philo (Quarterback, Class of 2024) – Philo led Prince Avenue Christian to state championships in 2022 and 2023 and along the way set a new state record for career passing yards (13,922, passing Trevor Lawrence’s 13,902) and tied the mark for most passing touchdowns in a single season (56). He is listed no less than 20 times in the state record books for his passing prowess, throwing for 4,596 yards as a senior to go with 56 touchdowns. The Georgia Tech commit had four six-touchdown games.

WINDER-BARROW

Logan Cash (Defensive Lineman, Class of 2019) – As a junior, Cash led the state in sacks with 23.5 and recorded 101 tackles (including 40 tackles for loss) as Winder-Barrow went 9-3, its best record since 1993. Cash is also the school’s all-time sack leader with 42.5. Cash had 204 career tackles, including 40 tackles during his senior season, when he played just seven games. He was an All-State selection in 2017 and 2018 and was an All-Region pick his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Cash signed with Clemson after his senior season.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: The best Athens-area high school football players in the 21st century