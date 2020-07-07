Here's how Bears fans reacted to Patrick Mahomes' contract

Bryan Perez
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears fans need a Patrick Mahomes support group at this point in the post-2017 NFL draft narrative. You know the deal. Mitch Trubisky was the pick instead of Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. We've been down this treacherous path many times, and even the most loyal Bears fan can't ignore the generational mistake Ryan Pace made with the second overall pick that year.

On Monday, that mistake was multiplied by 500 million. Literally. Mahomes' new record-setting contract, one that could pay him more than $500 million over the next 12 years, is Exhibit C in the case against Pace. Exhibits A and B are Mahomes' league MVP in 2018 and his Super Bowl ring in 2019.

Naturally, Bears fans took to Twitter to vent. Let it out, Bears fans. Let it out.

Here's how Bears fans reacted to Patrick Mahomes' contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next