Here's how Bears fans reacted to Patrick Mahomes' contract

Chicago Bears fans need a Patrick Mahomes support group at this point in the post-2017 NFL draft narrative. You know the deal. Mitch Trubisky was the pick instead of Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. We've been down this treacherous path many times, and even the most loyal Bears fan can't ignore the generational mistake Ryan Pace made with the second overall pick that year.

On Monday, that mistake was multiplied by 500 million. Literally. Mahomes' new record-setting contract, one that could pay him more than $500 million over the next 12 years, is Exhibit C in the case against Pace. Exhibits A and B are Mahomes' league MVP in 2018 and his Super Bowl ring in 2019.

Naturally, Bears fans took to Twitter to vent. Let it out, Bears fans. Let it out.

Shoutout to the Bears for saving nearly $450 million dollars by drafting Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/Jo4fYi2nWG — Kyle Ledbetter (@CSM_MemesInsta) July 7, 2020

The Chicago Bears are actually kind of geniuses if you think about it... They avoided having to pay half a billion dollars to their QB by drafting Mitchell Trubisky instead of Patrick Mahomes... Chess, not checkers ♟ — ℕ𝔼𝕎𝕄𝔸ℕ ⁶𓅓 (@CantGuardMelo) July 7, 2020

Just a reminder the Chicago Bears could've drafted Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, but took Mitch Trubisky instead. #passthebleach — mike (@MikedUp21) July 7, 2020

The bears should jus fire the whole front office!! U mfkers traded up to get TRASHBISKY , when micheal Jordan (Patrick Mahomes) was there to pick smh!!! @ChicagoBears #chicagobears #nfl THE DUMBEST TRADE IN THE HISTORY OF THE DRAFT!!! — CANNIBUSCRAIG (@bannedcannibus_) July 7, 2020

The Bears could've have Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson. Still haunts me. — Luna (@IsaelALuna) July 7, 2020

Patrick Mahomes signed a FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR extension with a team not named the Bears, and all anyone wants to talk about regarding that extension is the Bears.



We get it yall. You've been mocking us for 2 years.



Can y'all please stfu now? Appreciate it.







— srobb (@sammyrobby39) July 7, 2020

Tough day to be a bears fan. Can't even imagine what @PatrickMahomes would have done for Chicago on and off the field — Sean Dolan (@TwigDolan) July 7, 2020

The only thing Patrick Mahomes big payday has taught me is that the Bears have continually squandered away vital draft picks — Randy Joseph (@RandyJosephK) July 7, 2020

