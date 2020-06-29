Here's how Bears fans feel about Patriots signing Cam Newton

Bryan Perez
The questions swirling around the Chicago Bears' quarterback situation began the moment the 2019 regular season came to an end. As if the team's disappointing regression to 8-8 wasn't bad enough, Mitch Trubisky's failure to develop into a bona fide franchise quarterback made last year a tough pill to swallow.

But the offseason always brings hope. Fortunately for the Bears, several veteran passers were available for Ryan Pace to choose from as competition for Trubisky in 2020. The most popular names ranged from Andy Dalton, Ryan Tannehill and Nick Foles, but the end of Cam Newton's tenure in Carolina made the former league MVP one of the most intriguing, if not riskiest options Chicago could've pursued.

Ultimately, Pace decided to trade a fourth-round pick and commit a large sum of money for Foles, who joins the Bears ahead of the traditional new-quarterback curve. He's familiar with the offense and the coaching staff and as a result, he should have little-to-no problem adjusting to his new environment. 

But then came Sunday's news: The Patriots signed Newton to an incentive-laden one-year deal. 

Bill Belichick's emergence from his offseason quarterback slumber sent shockwaves through the AFC East. But there's a longer tail to this story; Bears fans are beginning to wonder what if.

Naturally, the best place to go to gauge a fanbase's reaction to anything is Twitter. Here are some tweets from Bears fans in reaction to the Newton signing.

