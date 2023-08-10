Here's what Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman said about conference realignment

Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman spoke to the media Thursday, representing his first time in front of microphones and recorders since the college football world turned on its axis with six schools announcing their intentions to leave the Pac-12.

Some coaches across the country have shared strong takes amidst the current climate. Just north, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz slammed the upcoming changes, specifically how they might impact the mental health of athletes outside of football and basketball.

For now, Pittman is leaving the realignment opinions to those most affected.

"Some things really are out of our control. They're out of our control and I don't know what my opinion really matters to be perfectly honest with you," Pittman said. "It doesn't affect me. It doesn't affect our team. It doesn't affect the state of Arkansas. The people that are going through it, I think they'd have a better opinion of it than me, to be honest."

The SEC is set to add Oklahoma and Texas to its ranks next year, adding a pair of Arkansas' former Southwest Conference rivals to the league. Both universities announced the move in 2021.

Colorado was the first domino to fall in the recent realignment surge, announcing its return to the Big 12 last week. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah later decided to follow the Buffaloes after Washington and Oregon declared their intentions to join the Big Ten.

Pittman might not think his opinion matters, but he and his staff have thought about the recruiting impacts and how Arkansas might be able to expand its western footprint — taking advantage of recruits who might not want to travel so far northeast for conference games.

"They could travel here and be a lot closer," he said. "So, we have talked about that, but they still have to fly over a whole lot of schools. I think our philosophy — and you know what it is — we’d like to stay somewhere where there’s a possibility that you can get in your car and get there."

