Here's another sign that the Washington Football Team won't have a new name in 2021

One hint that the WFT isn't changing its name for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It appears that the moniker 'Football Team' will remain Washington's name through the 2021 NFL season.

On WashingtonJourney.com, the Washington Football Team's official website dedicated to the franchise's rebrand, one specific line hinted that the club will keep its temporary rebrand at least through this year.

Here's what it said:

"We've transitioned from our old name. Now it's time to write a new legacy. The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022."

If Washington does stick with 'Football Team' through the 2021 season, it won't be much of a surprise.

Last October, team president Jason Wright told ABC7's Scott Abraham that there was a good chance the temporary name stuck for the 2021 season, with a chance of it ultimately being the club's permanent new moniker down the road.

"There's a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season," Wright said at the time.

One week later, Wright said in his weekly president's brief that he hopes the franchise will have chosen a name by the middle of 2021 and can begin the process then of creating the new brand.

Wright understands the fans want for a new name as soon as possible, but also wants to make sure the franchise decides its new name the right way.

"I know being patient is not easy, but I promise you this: you won't have to go another season with uncertainty beyond 2021, and if you commit to participating in the journey in the coming months, our identity will be one that we can proudly say is ours," Wright said in October.