Here's what Andrew Benintendi said to Angel Hernandez that led to ejection originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- There are right ways and wrong ways to voice frustration with umpires. Andrew Benintendi and Alex Cora assumed the player had done it the right way when he yelled in the direction of home plate umpire Angel Hernandez while walking back to the dugout after a groundout on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First base umpire Vic Carapazza saw things differently. He ejected Benintendi and then Cora in the fifth inning of the 9-5 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

So what exactly did Benintendi say?

"All I said was, 'You suck,'" Benintendi said.

That was enough for Carapazza. Asked by pool reporter Alex Speier of the Boston Globe why Benintendi was ejected, Hernandez said he couldn't discuss the matter until filing a report with the league on Wednesday.

"He violated the rules of the game," Hernandez said. "I'm not at liberty to discuss anything until I submit the report tomorrow."

It was a frustrating moment in a frustrating night for the Red Sox. Benintendi doesn't even believe Hernandez heard the insult.

"I mean, if you're getting thrown out for saying you suck, there should be multiple ejections each game," he said. "I don't know. I think that it was just a situation where I was surprised. It stinks."

Story continues

Added Benintendi: "I said, you suck and I know Angel didn't hear me because when I went back out there, Angel was trying to get the game going and he said, let's go, let's go. I said, Angel, Vic threw me out. I don't think he knew that, so obviously he didn't hear that. You know, it stinks, we're out there trying to win a game and I want to be a part of it. Can't do that when I'm in here."

The Red Sox have bigger reasons to be frustrated, like how they're playing.

"We're not good right now," said manager Alex Cora, who was ejected defending Benintendi. "We're playing .500 baseball. Tomorrow we have Rick [Porcello] followed by David [Price]. We have to pitch better. We have to put better at-bats. We just have to better. I've been saying that all season long. We've been very inconsistent at what we do. Tomorrow we have to show up and try to win a ballgame. Find a way. But we have absolutely have to be better than this if we want to be in the hunt."





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.