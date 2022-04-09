Here's what Alabama football's coaching staff will make in 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Alabama Crimson TideLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The compensation committee for the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met Friday and approved contracts for a variety of Alabama football assistants, new and returning coaches.
The items did not require separate approval from the Board, who met later in the morning.
Fifteen coaches and staffers related to the football team received new deals that were approved this week.
The 10 assistant coaches, not including special assistants Sal Sunseri and Drew Svoboda, will make a total of $8.36 million.
Here's a look at what each Alabama coach will make this season in salary, not including incentive bonuses.
15 YEARS OF NICK SABAN: Celebrate Nick Saban's 15 epic seasons at Alabama football with our special book!
BRYCE YOUNG: Here's what it's like to face Alabama football's Bryce Young one-on-one — in basketball
MORE ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Here are the sophomores Alabama football needs to have a big 2022 season
New coaches
Joe Cox, tight ends
Salary: $325,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Coleman Hutzler, special teams coordinator/outside linebackers
Salary: $495,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Travaris Robinson, cornerbacks
Salary: $800,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Eric Wolford, offensive line
Salary: $900,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Returning coaches and staff members with new deals
Robert Gillespie, running backs
Salary: $565,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Note: Received one-year extension and a raise of $30,000.
Charles Kelly, Jr., associate defensive coordinator
Salary: $850,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Note: Received one-year extension and a raise of $25,000.
Freddie Roach, defensive line
Salary: $750,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Note: Received $30,000 raise.
Holmon Wiggins, assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers
Salary: $850,000
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Note: Received a one-year extension and a raise of $275,000.
Returning coaches with the same deals
Nick Saban, head coach
Base salary, talent fee, completion benefit: $9.9 million
End of contract: Feb. 28, 2029
Note: Saban's base salary every year of his deal is $275,000. His talent fee makes up the bulk of his pay from UA. In 2022, that will be $8.83 million. He also has a completion bonus of $800,000. With base salary, talent fee and completion benefit combined, he is set to make $9.9 million during the 2022 contract year. The talent fee grows each year, so he is set to make $11.5 million in base salary and talent fee in the 2028 contract year.
Bill O'Brien, offensive coordinator
Base salary: $1.1 million
End of contract: Feb. 28, 2023
Pete Golding, defensive coordinator
Base salary plus completion benefit: $1.73 million
End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024
Note: Golding will receive a bonus of $125,000 if he is in his position next February. That is added to his base salary of $1.6 million.
Sal Sunseri, senior special assistant to the head coach
Salary: $695,000
End of contract: Feb. 28, 2023
Drew Svoboda, senior special assistant to the head coach
Salary: $450,000
End of contract: Feb. 28, 2023
Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Here's what Alabama football's coaching staff will make in 2022