Here's how Alabama football makes College Football Playoff – it's not just beating Georgia

Seven teams will play in conference championship games this weekend with a realistic shot at College Football Playoff qualification, while an eighth (Ohio State) sits at home with a longshot avenue toward backdoor entry.

This could become fairly simple for the playoff selection committee.

If the higher-ranked teams hold serve – Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State – then it’s a tidy field of four undefeated teams from Power Five conferences.

If at least one of those undefeated teams fall, though, then the committee will face some hard choices.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams unpack a series of hypothetical scenarios in which Alabama upsets Georgia in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

If Georgia goes down in Atlanta, the committee’s job becomes more stressful.

What to do with the Bulldogs?

What to do with Alabama?

Could the SEC seriously get shut out of the last four-team playoff? (Yep.)

Here’s who we think is in, and who’s out, in these scenarios.

Scenario 1

Michigan (13-0) – Wins Big Ten

Washington (13-0) – Wins Pac-12

Florida State (13-0) – Wins ACC

Texas (12-1) – Wins Big 12

Alabama (12-1) – Wins SEC

Georgia (12-1) – Loses to Alabama

Who’s in: Michigan, Washington, FSU, Texas

Who’s out: Alabama, Georgia

Scenario 2

Michigan (13-0) – Wins Big Ten

FSU (13-0) – Wins ACC

Oregon (12-1) Wins Pac-12

Texas (12-1) – Wins Big 12

Alabama (12-1) – Wins SEC

Georgia (12-1) – Loses to Alabama

Washington (12-1) Loses to Oregon

Who’s in: Michigan, FSU, Oregon, Texas

Who’s out: Alabama, Georgia, Washington

Scenario 3

Michigan (13-0) – Wins Big Ten

Oregon (12-1) – Wins Pac-12

Texas (12-1) – Wins Big 12

Alabama (12-1) – Wins SEC

Georgia (12-1) – Loses to Alabama

FSU (12-1) – Loses to Louisville

Washington (12-1) – Loses to Oregon

Who’s in: Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Alabama

Who’s out: Georgia, FSU, Washington

Scenario 4

Oregon (12-1) – Wins Pac-12

Texas (12-1) – Wins Big 12

Alabama (12-1) – Wins SEC

Georgia (12-1) – Loses to Alabama

Michigan (12-1) – Loses to Iowa

Washington (12-1) – Loses to Oregon

FSU (12-1) – Loses to Louisville

Who’s in: Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Georgia

Who’s out: Michigan, Washington, FSU

Two-step process for Alabama

Alabama’s head-to-head loss at home to Texas in Week 2 creates a roadblock in the Tide’s path to the playoff. Alabama’s cleanest route to playoff entry can be summed up like this:

Step 1: Beat Georgia.

Step 2: Michigan, FSU or Texas must lose.

For Georgia, a win Saturday almost certainly would clinch the No. 1 seed, but a loss would leave the Bulldogs on precarious footing.

Also in this episode

– If Texas A&M’s choices were between Mark Stoops and Mike Elko, we’re endorsing Elko.

– If Mississippi State’s choices were between Jeff Lebby or a Group of Five coach not named Jamey Chadwell, we’re endorsing Lebby.

Championship week picks!

Picks against the spread:

Georgia (-5) vs. Alabama

Toppmeyer: Georgia; Adams: Georgia

Washington vs. Oregon (-9.5)

Toppmeyer: Washington; Adams: Oregon

Texas (-14) vs. Oklahoma State

Toppmeyer: Oklahoma State; Adams: Oklahoma State

Florida State (-3) vs. Louisville

Toppmeyer: FSU; Adams: FSU

Michigan (-22.5) vs. Iowa

Toppmeyer: Michigan; Adams: Michigan

Lock of the week

Toppmeyer: Appalachian State vs. Troy (-6.5); Adams: New Mexico State vs. Liberty (-10.5)

Records

Adams: 34-39-2 (6-1 last week); Toppmeyer: 34-40-1 (3-4 last week)

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Alabama football makes College Playoff, plus Georgia, Texas, FSU