Here's the 3rd Day NFL Draft pick Baltimore Ravens fans will love

Here's the 3rd Day NFL Draft pick Ravens fans will love

Never heard of Ben Mason, Ravens fans? Don’t worry, you will soon.

Baltimore drafted the tight end/fullback combo with the 184th overall pick on Saturday. With their fifth-round selection, the Ravens not only added a solid blocker and pass-catcher for Lamar Jackson, but they also got something all 32 NFL teams look for: toughness.

General Manager Eric DeCosta knew what he was doing when he nabbed Mason.

“Ben Mason, just really kind of epitomizes what Ravens football is about," DeCosta said. "He’s a tough, physical guy. [He’s] versatile and plays multiple positions. We had a chance to really watch him quite a bit over the years. We know what he’s about. He’s our kind of football player, and we’re excited about him as well."

Mason is 6-foot-2, 246 pounds, and tough as nails. So tough, in fact, that he was awarded Michigan’s Toughest Player Award back in his freshman 2017 season. Even as a freshman, Mason burst on to the scene to make his presence felt.

He can bench press 225 pounds 29 times, and can send any potential tackler to the next zip code. His blocking is what could be the one attribute that could secure him a spot on the Ravens’ 53-man roster.

It’s no secret that Baltimore is strong at tight end. In fact, it has one of the best one-two punches at the position in the entire league with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. However, Ben Mason wowed Big Ten fans during his time in Michigan. He only caught one touchdown in 2020 as a Wolverine, but his blocking, rather than catching, will prove to be his most valuable asset while Andrews and Boyle can be passing targets for Lamar Jackson.

Not for nothing, head coach John Harbaugh loves that the Ravens picked Mason as well. He should. His brother, Jim, coached him at Michigan. And his own parents absolutely loved watching him.

“I can tell you that he’s Jack and Jackie Harbaugh’s favorite player… But he does fit us, our style [and] who we are. I think it’s pretty easy for anybody that’s watched us play, and now that you’ve seen some clips on him, to understand how he’s going to fit into our offense,” Harbaugh said.

Ravens fans should brace themselves for Mason’s arrival. You probably didn’t hear of him before draft day, but you’ll be hearing a lot of him come OTA and minicamp and training camp time. Oh, and he’s also got a sweet mohawk.

Harbaugh added: “He’s just a perfect fit for what we’re trying to do in going forward and building what we’re building here on offense. I love his personality. I love who he is as a person. I love the way he plays. Jack Harbaugh likes him. Especially if Mama Harbaugh likes him, Jackie, then we like him.”