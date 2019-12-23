Here's 3 things we learned from Pete Carroll's Monday morning radio interview

The news regarding the potential signing of Marshawn Lynch is sweeping across the NFL like a brush fire.

And while Carroll confirmed in an interview with 710ESPN in Seattle that Lynch is flying in to meet with the Seahawks, there was a lot more to the interview to unpack.

First, he said he foresees Jadeveon Clowney suiting up against the 49ers this upcoming Sunday.

Pete Carroll is banking on Jadeveon Clowney playing against the #49ers in Week 17:



"I don't think there's any question he's going to play."



— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 23, 2019

Clowney has been unavailable since the Rams game in Week 15 fighting a core-muscle injury and an illness. Getting him back for the regular season finale would be huge as he had a sack and a forced fumble against the 49ers to help the Seahawks give them their first loss of the year.

Next, Carroll mentioned that starting left tackle Duane Brown has exited surgery already and the recovery timetable is 2-3 weeks.

Duane Brown (knee) is already out of surgery and he's going to be out 2-3 weeks. Divisional Round at the earliest for his return. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 23, 2019

The Seahawks head coach announced Brown needed left knee surgery in his postgame press conference following a loss to the Cardinals. He has already been ruled out for the wild card round and a win on Sunday against the 49ers could earn Seattle a first round bye allowing Brown enough time to recover before they play a postseason game.

Last, Carroll provided a diagnosis on Chris Carson's season ending injury: It's a fractured hip. Though, there's no long-term concern.

Chris Carson has a fracture in his hip, per Pete Carroll. No long-term concern. #Seahawks — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 23, 2019

Carson will end the season running with a career-best 1,230 yards and nine touchdowns.

We'll have more throughout the day on the potential signing of Marshawn Lynch and more!

Here's 3 things we learned from Pete Carroll's Monday morning radio interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest