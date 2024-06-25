Here's your 2024 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team

Jun. 24—Veteran experience makes up this year's iteration of the

All-Area Softball Team.

The nine-player first team features three seniors who recently finished up their prep careers. There are also four juniors, one sophomore and an eighth-grader.

The first team includes four athletes who make their return from last year's first team:

Kaitlyn Flann,

Laila Ridler,

Kaydence Roeske and

Bayli Sneller.

The second team continues the veteran wave of impact. There are five seniors joined by one junior, a sophomore, one freshman and a seventh-grader.

, BOLD,

and

lead the way with two selections. There are 10 other schools with one selection.

Fourteen teams are represented between the first and second All-Area teams:

Kendall Miller; BBE's Brooklyn Fischer and Mya Worms;

Presley Nygaard; BOLD's Kaitlyn Flann and Ema Flann;

Taylen Jorgenson;

Madison Anderson; LQPV's Kendyl Shelstad and Claire Borstad;

Ally Mogard;

Kylieann Johnson; NLS' Abby Knudsen and Emily Ruter; Paynesville's Roeske; RCW's Ridler;

Grace Etterman and

Sneller.

The team was selected by the West Central Tribune sports staff based on nominations from area coaches.

Here is, in alphabetical order, the 2024 All-Area Softball Team:

Madison Anderson

Sr., P/OF, KMS

Madison Anderson produced on both sides of the ball for the Fighting Saints, who finished 10-11 overall, to finish her career with All-Camden honors.

The right-hander had an 8-6 record with a 2.46 ERA and 92 strikeouts across 94 innings pitched. She also batted .338 with 25 hits, 16 runs and 11 RBIs.

"Madison is not only an exceptional athlete, but also a great person," KMS assistant coach Courtney Olson-Shimek said of Anderson, who will attend South Dakota State University to major in animal science. "She was one of our captains this year and she is a great leader and a very hard worker.

"Madison has been a great pitcher for us the last couple of seasons. She will be greatly missed next year and we wish her nothing but the best in the future."

Grace Etterman

Jr., RF, Willmar

Grace Etterman took her production to another level in her first season as an upperclassmen for the Cardinals, who were 2-21 overall.

The junior had a .455 batting average and a .565 slugging percentage with 25 hits and eight RBIs. Defensively, she had a .929 fielding percentage with 20 putouts.

"Grace was one of our most improved players at the plate this season," Willmar head coach Christian Brown said of Etterman, who was an All-Central Lakes pick. "She consistently found her way on base and always seemed to be the one to start a rally.

"Grace was at the heart of our lineup and did a great job of putting the ball in play."

Brooklyn Fischer

Sr., C/1B, BBE

Brooklyn Fischer tore it up for BBE, which finished 10-13 overall, and earned First Team All-Central Minnesota honors to close out this chapter of her sports career.

The senior lashed a .435 batting average with 30 hits, 25 runs and 24 RBIs. She had a .974 fielding percentage behind the plate.

"Brooklyn exceeded last season as she was our most reliable hitter all season long," Jaguars head coach Logan Funk said. "Her hard work and drive to be a better player each practice and game is what makes her so successful, not only in sports, but in life."

Fischer plans to attend St. Cloud Technical and Community College where she will play volleyball and basketball while studying accounting/business.

Kaitlyn Flann

8th, P, BOLD

Kaitlyn Flann continues to find ways to elevate her game and she did so for the Warriors, who finished 13-9 in their first season following a co-op split with Renville County West.

Flann, an eighth-grader who earned All-Camden honors, had a 13-8 record with a 1.42 ERA and 130 strikeouts across 137 innings in the circle. She batted .323 and a .416 on-base percentage.

"Kaitlyn was a workhorse for us this year," BOLD head coach Jessica Aaseth said. "She threw almost every inning for us this year except for three.

"Not only does she dominate in the circle, but she fields her position extremely well. Her bat improved immensely and she batted clean-up for us."

Abby Knudsen

Jr., CF, NLS

Although NLS finished 7-11 overall, Abby Knudsen was a bright spot as its lead-off hitter.

The junior hit .400 and had a .958 on-base plus slugging percentage with 30 hits, 18 runs, 16 stolen bases and 15 RBIs.

Knudsen, who earned All-Wright County honors. contributed defensively with 21 putouts and six assists in center field.

"Abby is a three-year starter in the outfield and is a great athlete," Wildcats head coach Melissa Bergeson said. "She has improved steadily every season, but definitely had a breakout year in 2024."

Laila Ridler

Sr., C, RCW

Laila Ridler paved the way for a young RCW squad which finished 9-13 overall after its two-year run as a co-op with BOLD.

The catcher batted .333 and had a .439 on-base percentage while recording a team-best 18 stolen bases.

Ridler, who caught 14 players stealing in 102 innings behind the plate, earned All-Camden honors in her senior campaign.

"Laila changed the softball culture at RCW," Jaguars head coach Megan Ridler said. "She led a young team this year, focusing on helping model new players into higher level softball athletes."

Kaydence Roeske

Jr., SS, Paynesville

Kaydence Roeske resumed her surge for the Bulldogs, who were 12-12 overall.

The First Team All-Central Minnesota junior had a .422 batting average and a .550 on-base percentage with 33 runs, 18 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

A cornerstone at shortstop, Roeske surpassed 100 career hits. She has 101 total.

"She's got a real calm approach," Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson said. "She's never too high or too low. ... Kaydence is just really good."

Kendyl Shelstad

Jr., 3B, LQPV

Kendyl Shelstad stepped up big for the Eagles, who made a deep run in the Section 3A playoffs.

Shelstad, who was a Class A All-State Honorable Mention and an All-Camden pick, batted .408 with 31 hits (12 extra base hits), 25 RBIs and 20 runs.

"Kendyl is a player that always seems to step up in big moments," LQPV head coach Scott Sawatzky said. "She is a disciplined hitter that packs a punch in her swing.

"Kendyl was a pivotal player to our success as a team."

Bayli Sneller

So., P, YME

Bayli Sneller was a source of dominance in the circle and reached 500 career strikeouts for YME, which finished 8-14 overall.

The sophomore had a 2.50 ERA with 204 strikeouts and a .958 fielding percentage in 119-2/3 innings pitched. She batted a team-high .380 while striking out three times.

Sneller, a four-year starter, earned All-Camden honors for a second consecutive season.

"Bayli had a great sophomore season, both in the circle and in the batter's box," Sting head coach Jen Sneller said. "She is able to move the ball around and hit spots to keep batters on their toes."

Claire Borstad

Sr., C, LQPV

Claire Borstad was the only senior in the Eagles' lineup this spring and helped guide them to an 18-7 overall finish.

Borstad, an All-Camden pick, batted .324 with 22 hits, 18 RBIs, 15 runs, 15 stolen bases and 10 walks. She had a .968 fielding percentage at catcher.

"Claire is the ultimate team player," Sawatzky said. "She has been an important utility player during her career. She has been a force in the outfield and dabbled with pitching, but this year, she became a force behind the plate."

"Her leadership was incredibly impactful as she helped lead our young LQPV to an outstanding season."

Ema Flann

7th, C, BOLD

Ema Flann wasted no time when she came onto the scene for BOLD this season.

Flann, an All-Camden selection, slashed .436/.488/.654 with 10 stolen bases. At catcher, she had a .987 fielding percentage in 151 total chances.

"Ema had a breakout seventh-grade year," Aaseth said. "She led our team in almost every offensive category this season.

"She has quality at-bats at the plate and hits the ball extremely hard."

Kylieann Johnson

So., OF, Montevideo

Kylieann Johnson is making a name for herself in west central Minnesota in spite of a season where Montevideo was 1-18 overall.

Johnson, a sophomore outfielder, batted a school record .565 to earn All-West Central honors. She slugged .609 with 26 hits.

"Kylieann has been an incredible asset to our team," Thunder Hawks head coach Madison Sletta said. "She joined the varsity squad halfway through her freshman season and quickly established herself in our batting order and continued to show dominance as a hitter into her sophomore year.

"Kylieann is such a joy to have on the team with such a positive and coachable attitude. She is always willing to learn, ask questions and help others around her."

Taylen Jorgenson

Sr., INF, Dawson-Boyd

When the Blackjacks, who finished 5-12 overall, needed a hit, oftentimes, they could count on Taylen Jorgenson.

The infielder hit .517 with 30 hits, 15 RBIs and 12 runs en route to earning All-Camden honors to close out her career.

"Taylen played wherever we needed her to play defensively," Dawson-Boyd head coach Josh Dorn said. "She is a solid hitter who put the ball in play.

"She had quite a senior season for us."

Kendall Miller

Jr., P, ACGC

Kendall Miller had a season to remember for the Falcons, who finished 10-14 overall.

The junior recorded 149 strikeouts, the most in a single season in program history, in 127-1/3 innings pitched. Over that stretch, she had a 9-13 record with a 5.99 ERA.

Miller, who earned First Team All-Central Minnesota honors for a second straight season, holds the school record for most strikeouts in a career with 347.

"Kendall was a consistent pitcher yet again this year for an ACGC team that went the farthest in the playoffs since 2013," Falcons head coach Brad Nelson said. "She was able to work out of any jams by relying on her pitching ability and excellent softball intelligence by getting a strikeout or inducing consistent weak contact."

Ally Mogard

Sr., 2B, Minnewaska

Ally Mogard closed out her career with a few accolades in a 7-16 season for the Lakers.

Mogard, the senior second baseman who was an All-West Central pick, batted .313 and had a .418 on-base percentage.

"Ally was a great bat at the top of the order all year and was strong defensively at second base," Minnewaska head coach Luke Barkeim said of Mogard, who plans to study psychology at the University of Minnesota. "Her biggest impact was her leadership.

"She was a tremendous leader for our young team."

Presley Nygaard

Sr., P/DH, Benson

Presley Nygaard was a cornerstone player for the Braves, who finished 6-14 overall.

Nygaard, who plans to study sports medicine at South Dakota State University, batted .413 with 15 runs, 11 stolen bases and eight RBIs. She had a 6-11 record with a 5.786 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 107-2/3 innings pitched.

"Presley has felt all the pressure for our softball team the last two years," Benson head coach Mackenzie Dokkebakken said of Nygaard, who was an All-West Central selection. "We relied on her for most games last year and even more so this year.

"Her skills, her attitude and her leadership on and off the field will be greatly missed next year."

Emily Ruter

Sr., 3B/P, NLS

Emily Ruter has been a household name for NLS and had a strong finish to her career.

Ruter, a senior third baseman/pitcher, batted .353 with 24 hits and recorded a cycle. She had a 5-7 record with a 5.35 ERA and 47 strikeouts in the circle.

"Emily had been a four-year starter and a mainstay at the top of our order and in the circle," Bergeson said. "She can play anywhere and has a great glove and a great arm.

Ruter, an All-Wright County selection, has plans to play softball at Ridgewater College.

Mya Worms,

Fr., P/OF, BBE

The future is bright for Mya Worms and her Jaguars company.

Worms, who earned First Team All-Central Minnesota honors, had an 8-7 record with a 3.82 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched. She lashed .264 with 19 hits, 15 RBIs and 12 runs in her freshman year.

"Mya did an incredible job in her first full varsity season," Funk said. "She became our No. 1 pitcher right away from the start. Her ability to throw strikes is what makes her such a reliable pitcher for our team.

"What really stands out is her confidence and her attitude that she is able to bring each and every game."