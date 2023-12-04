Here's our 13 greatest Eric Berry moments from Tennessee to College Football Hall of Fame

Eric Berry had a highlight-filled career that took him from Tennessee to the College Football Hall of Fame, where he’ll be inducted on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

He was an All-Pro for the Kansas City Chiefs and one of the best safeties in NFL history. But Berry was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame because of what he did for the Vols from 2007-09.

Here are 13 moments from Berry’s time at UT that led him to the highest honor for a college football career.

That interception returned for TD against Tim Tebow

On Sept. 15, 2007, Berry introduced himself to a national audience when he picked off a Tim Tebow pass and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown against Florida.

CBS announcer Vern Lundquist shouted, “See ya!” as soon as Berry intercepted the pass at the 4-yard line on a dead sprint in the opposite direction.

It was only the third game of Berry’s UT career, and the Vols lost 59-20. But Tebow only tossed five more interceptions during his Heisman Trophy season, and none were as eye-opening as Berry’s return for a touchdown.

When he flashed his moves against South Carolina

On Oct. 27, 2007, Berry showed his tremendous skills as an elusive ball-carrier. They hinted of greater things to come.

During a 27-24 overtime win over South Carolina, he scooped a fumble, juked a few Gamecocks, broke two tackles, zig-zagged his way through congestion and tip-toed the sideline for a long return.

Berry also had 12 tackles and an interception in that game.

The nation's best freshman double-dipped against Hogs

Berry was a Freshman All-American, and numerous publications tabbed him the Freshman of the Year. He secured that status on Nov. 10, 2007, in a win over Arkansas.

Berry returned two interceptions for 98 yards against the Razorbacks.

He finished his freshman season with five interceptions returned for 222 yards. His average of 44.4 yards per interception return remains a UT single-season record.

Berry shined on big stage at SEC title game

Berry had tremendous hand-eye coordination.

In the SEC title game on Dec. 1, 2007, LSU running back Trindon Holliday’s fumble popped loose, flew high above players and hit the turf amid a pile of flailing bodies.

Berry casually ran through the melee, snagged the football on the bounce and reversed his field to return it.

The Vols lost, but Berry added an interception and a tackle-for-loss later in the game for good measure. By then, he was a bona fide SEC star.

Phillip Fulmer named Berry a captain as a sophomore

Phillip Fulmer put Berry in the starting lineup as a true freshman in his first game, a rarity that the hall of fame UT coach still emphasized many years later.

Even more eye-opening, Fulmer named Berry a team captain to start his 2008 sophomore season. He held that title again as a junior.

That role was usually reserved for veterans, especially seniors. But Berry was in a class of his own.

His vicious hit on Knowshon Moreno opened eyes

On Oct. 11, 2008, Berry returned an interception 54 yards against Georgia on a play worthy of any highlight reel.

But that game is remembered more for the bone-crushing hit Berry delivered on Knowshon Moreno, Georgia’s All-America running back.

Moreno took a pitch, ran left, broke a tackle and then was flattened by Berry along the sideline. In typical Berry fashion, he walked calmly away from the play rather than celebrate.

If anyone thought Berry was just a finesse player, that play changed their mind.

In his sophomore season, Berry had 72 tackles, three sacks, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, seven interceptions and 13 pass deflections to earn the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

When Berry showed everything he could do in one play

On Oct. 18, 2008, Berry was the catalyst in UT’s defensive dominance over Mississippi State in a 34-3 win.

Berry had 10 tackles, two pass deflections and a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown that displayed every facet of his athleticism.

Berry picked off the pass by keeping his eye on the football after it bounced off a teammate’s knee. He kept his balance by reaching a hand onto the turf while running. He zig-zagged effortlessly through would-be tacklers. And he outran the opposition to the end zone.

It’s no wonder Berry was awarded the Jack Tatum Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive back. He won it in 2008 and 2009.

Berry went backward to find path forward

Most players are coached to take a touchback if they intercept a pass in the end zone. And they’re told to drop to the ground or run out of bounds on an interception if there’s no daylight for a return.

But those rules didn’t apply to Berry.

On Nov. 1, 2008, Berry returned an interception 45 yards against South Carolina. But he probably ran 150 yards to gain that much – going sideline to sideline, backward and forward, and eluding almost every Gamecock along the way.

When Berry broke one of his SEC records

On Nov. 22, 2008, Berry returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in a win over Vanderbilt.

It was the third of Berry’s career. And his 265 interception return yards in 2008 broke the SEC single-season record.

By then, Berry had wrapped up first-team All-America honors, which is required for eligibility to the College Football Hall of Fame. Berry did it again in 2009, both times as a unanimous selection.

That last violent collision with Tim Tebow

On Sept. 19, 2009, Berry and Tebow faced off again in a matchup of the reigning SEC Players of the Year.

The unranked Vols lost 23-13 to No. 1 Florida, but Berry made sure they held their own in The Swamp.

Berry had 11 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a diving interception of a Tebow pass.

Tebow passed for only 115 yards as Berry loomed large in the secondary. And the two stars had a memorable head-on collision near the goal line.

When a questionable call kept Berry from NCAA record

Was it an interception or a fumble? Either way, Berry ended up with the football in one of the most spectacular plays of the 2009 season.

Georgia wide receiver Michael Moore caught a pass and was immediately drilled by UT cornerback Art Evans. The ball popped loose, and Berry snagged it out of the air with one hand and then returned it 46 yards.

The TV broadcast tabbed Berry with the “Allstate Good Hands Play of the Day,” a recognition he could’ve won virtually any game of his career.

It was ruled a fumble, which kept Berry from breaking the NCAA record for career interception return yards. He still broke the SEC record with 494 yards.

He left Tennessee as college football’s best

On Dec. 10, 2009, Berry won the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in college football. He had been a finalist in 2008.

But by 2009, Berry had earned a reputation as a complete player. He was a hard-hitting safety and one of the most electric defensive playmakers in college football history.

It solidified his eventual induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

When Berry overcame cancer and fed Knoxville homeless

The College Football Hall of Fame considers football achievements as the prime factor in selecting inductees. But a player’s life off the field also counts.

The bylaws say that a player’s “post football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and fellow man.”

Berry checks those boxes boldly.

Amid his NFL career, Berry fought through Hodgkin’s lymphoma to return to the field a year later. He was named the 2015 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and donated more than $100,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

He established the Eric Berry Foundation, which raises money for youth in Atlanta, Kansas City and throughout Tennessee. And he installed field turf at Duncan Park in Georgia, where he learned to play football.

In 2017, Berry was even spotted buying meals for homeless people in Knoxville after serving as the guest speaker at the Knox News Sports Awards banquet.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Eric Berry moments from Tennessee to College Football Hall of Fame