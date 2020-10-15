Here are 4 ways the Cowboys’ offense can still remain potent without Dak Prescott

When Dak Prescott suffered his gruesome ankle injury in the Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, you could feel the sadness in the air at AT&T Stadium, even through the television and device screens.

They were evident in the tears that streamed down Prescott’s face and the wounded looks from his teammates. Even the Giants were dismayed.

Dak is a guy who does just about everything right and is well-liked throughout the league. He’s also in the middle of a contract season, and in the moment, it was hard not to wonder how the injury would affect Prescott’s inevitable payday.

Will the Cowboys offer him another lucrative long-term deal after this?

Will they franchise tag him again?

We know football is a business, but would the Cowboys be that cold?

View photos It's Andy Dalton 's offense now as the Cowboys look to recover from a slow start and a devastating injury to QB Dak Prescott. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports) More

In the days since the ankle fracture and dislocation, it has become clear that Prescott is still on track to get the money he deserves, either from the Cowboys or from someone else. Yet, we must also acknowledge that how the Cowboys (2-3) finish the season will likely play a role in that decision.

As such, the first and only item in this week’s “Things I Noticed” column is the state of the Cowboys’ offense after the first five games of the season, specifically the four schematic elements I’ve noticed them execute this season that we’ll see more of without their most valuable offensive player.

View photos

To be clear, the latter is exactly what Prescott is. Prior to the season, I predicted Dak to win MVP and the Cowboys to capture the NFC East. They had a chance to go to the Super Bowl, if everything broke right.

With Andy Dalton at the helm, they still have a chance to win the division — heck, they even sit in first place right now — but those Super Bowl dreams got a little murkier. The 32-year-old Dalton, while a more-than-competent backup, does not have Prescott’s ceiling.

That doesn’t mean Dalton won’t fit this offense. Especially if the first thing I expect to come to fruition actually does, which is …

Run the ball a ton

In the video atop this page, you’ll notice the highlights have one thing in common: Dallas’ o-line is surging forward, running the heck out of the ball. Some of these are zone plays, some of them are power plays. Either Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard (a change-of-pace guy who they need to work in more) is running hard and churning out yards.

View photos Will the Cowboys feed Ezekiel Elliott? (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) More

Dallas has been insanely pass-happy this season, rushing only 33.8 percent of the time which is the second-lowest percentage in the league. That can’t continue because Dalton hasn’t shown he can sling it in recent years like Prescott can.

A commitment to the ground game would also be a nice way of protecting Brandon Knight and Terrence Steele, Dallas’ young and unproven tackles. If the Cowboys accomplish this, it will allow them to …

Use play-action and bootlegs into oblivion

This can work, folks. The Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and other teams that are using the Mike Shanahan system can attest.

The beautiful thing about an offense built around zone runs, play-action and bootlegs is that it’s simple but effective. Defenses know the run is coming, but they can’t always stop it; and when they stop it, they still have to honor it.

Story continues