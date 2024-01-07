Herd rallies from double-digit deficit to beat Texas State

Jan. 6—By CODY LINN

Marshall Sports Information

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Marshall University Men's Basketball team (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) rallied from down 12 points to win 79-75 in San Marcos, Texas, against the Texas State Bobcats Saturday night to remain undefeated in conference play. The comeback matched a 12-point rally to defeat UNCG on December 16.

"I didn't think we came out very sharp," Herd men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni said after the win. "Our switches on defense weren't real good. We gave them a 12-point lead until we started to get a little bit better. It was a good win on the road. Anytime you win on the road against a team that played as hard they played against us, it's a good win."

Obinna Anochili-Killen tallied a team-high 21 points on a 5-for-10 night from the field and a 10-of-14 effort from the free-throw line. In his return to San Marcos, former Bobcat Nate Martin recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds this season for MU.

The Herd trailed by 12 points, 53-41, with 16 minutes left in the contest. Kevon Voyles scored five of his 16 points on a mini 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 53-46 at the 15:06 mark.

MU continued to chip away at the Texas State lead until a 7-0 rally capped off by a pair of Anochili-Killen free-throws gave the visitors their first lead of the contest, 64-63, with just over eight minutes remaining.

A triple from Kamdyn Curfman kick started another 7-0 run from 6:32 to 4:47 to put Marshall back in the lead for the remainder of the game. The North Bethesda, Maryland, native put 13 points on the scoreboard, making a trio of three pointers.

Game Notes

Anochili-Killen has tallied 10 or more points in 12 of his 13 games this season with four contests of 20 or more.

Curfman has reached double-digit scoring in his last 10 games.

With the double-double, Martin has had four in his last games.

Marshall shot 49.1 percent from the field (26-of-53), including 8-for-19 from three-point range (42.1 percent).

UP NEXT

Marshall returns to the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday when it hosts Georgia Southern at 7 p.m.

Percentages: FG .491, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Curfman 3-8, Conner 2-3, Sarenac 1-2, Voyles 1-2, Anochili-Killen 1-3, Fricks 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Fricks 3, Anochili-Killen).

Turnovers: 10 (Anochili-Killen 2, Conner 2, Curfman 2, Martin 2, Fricks, Voyles).

Steals: 7 (Voyles 3, Anochili-Killen 2, Martin 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .467, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Benson 1-1, Sykes 1-1, Dawson 1-3, Mason 1-4, Gumbs 0-1, Tate 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Love 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Benson 4, Dawson 3, Mason 2, Gumbs, Love, Nix).

Steals: 6 (Gumbs 2, Sykes 2, Dawson, Love).

Technical Fouls: None.

A — 1,342 (7,200).