Herd falls to UNC-Wilmington in final non-league game

Dec. 21—By CODY LINN

Marshall Sports Information

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University Men's Basketball team (5-8) fell in its 2023-24 non-conference finale, 78-69, to the UNCW Seahawks (9-2) on Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center.

"It was a tough game, they're a good ballclub," Herd men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni said after the game. "They're well coached and played extremely hard. First half, we didn't shoot the ball as well as they did, and they were more efficient, but we got it down to two points and had a good chance."

Obinna Anochili-Killen led The Herd with eight rebounds and six assists in the contest while tallying 14 points. The native of Lagos, Nigeria, turned the ball over just one time.

At 15 points on a 5-for-11 shooting night, Kamdyn Curfman paced MU with 15 points. Cameron Crawford followed with 10 points off the bench.

Trailing throughout the game, Marshall pulled within two, 47-45, with a 6-0 run ended by a pair of free throws by Kevon Voyles at the 12:57 mark.

The Seahawks answered with a 7-0 run as the visitors didn't see their lead dip below seven the rest of the ballgame.

MU outrebounded UNCW 41-34 and outscored the Seahawks 34-26 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Marshall closes out 2023 and begins Sun Belt Conference play against Louisiana on December 30. The contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.

Percentages: FG .450, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Rathan-Mayes 2-2, White 2-2, Harden-Hayes 2-6, Jenkins 2-7, Newby 0-1, Ross 0-1, Van Der Heijden 0-1, Hodge 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Van Der Heijden).

Turnovers: 6 (White 3, Phillips 2, Van Der Heijden).

Steals: 5 (Ross 2, Harden-Hayes, Phillips, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .406, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Conner 3-5, Curfman 2-7, Anochili-Killen 1-2, Fricks 1-2, Crawford 0-3, Voyles 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Fricks 2, Conner).

Turnovers: 10 (Martin 3, Conner 2, Crawford 2, Anochili-Killen, Fricks, Voyles).

Steals: 2 (Conner, Fricks).

Technical Fouls: None.

A — 4,034 (9,048).