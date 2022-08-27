Herbst’s spin sends him sliding across the grass at Daytona
Riley Herbst cuts a tire on Lap 72, spins out on the backstretch and into the grass at Daytona International Speedway in the Xfinity race.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Friday night‘s bizarre, attrition-filled, rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway produced an appropriately unexpected outcome when Jeremy Clements took the checkered flag under caution at the end of the third attempt at overtime. MORE: Race results | At-track photos Clements‘ victory in the Wawa 250, a race that started […]
Watch as multiple cars in the field slide through the grass late in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch opened the doors on a rollicking Saturday afternoon press conference at Daytona International Speedway by heading off any obvious questions. “Hold on, first I have an announcement to make. Everybody ready?” Busch said before a slight dramatic pause that hinted at him shedding new light on his driving duties […]
The fact that Bills punter Matt Araiza admitted to having sex with a minor is problematic according to a prominent attorney.
Tom Brady speaks to the media for the first time since returning from an 11-day absence for personal reasons
Everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland - like so many others during Scott Frost's tenure - hit all the same beats as a horror film.
Scott Frost proves that some things never change!
Sean McDermott & the #Bills were unaware Matt Araiza was going to release a statement mid-game relating to the lawsuit he was named in:
At least one writer is ready to predict that Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Scott Frost won't make it to the meeting with Iowa.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed because of wet weather. The race is now scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Late-afternoon storms and lightning on Saturday delayed the opening of the […]
Things were going quite well for Nebraska on Saturday, but it took just one decision from coach Scott Frost to cause all of those good vibes to vanish.
Brewers attendance is down, but why? Our readers mentioned several things that might be contributing to the decline.
In the third round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, play was suspended due to inclement weather with many of the leaders still needing to finish third round play tomorrow morning.
DeVonta Smith has added some weight and strength this offseason and he's done it all while fighting his Wawa addiction. By Dave Zangaro