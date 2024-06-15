- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
Herbst recaps runner-up finish, racing with Mayer
Riley Herbst comes up just short in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway and expresses his frustration with the way Sam Mayer raced him on the final restart, but feels encouraged with the No. 98's speed.