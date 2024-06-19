Herbert Scroggins’ recent visit to Auburn was ‘momentum-changing’

Auburn football has had a busy summer in terms of recruiting, and their hard work has paid off as several targets have pledged to Auburn following their official visits.

The next recruit that could follow the trend is Herbert Scroggins, a three-star EDGE from Savannah, Georgia. Scroggins was one of 12 recruits that were on campus last weekend for an official visit, joining USC commits Daune Morris and Julian Lewis and four-star EDGE Zion Grady. Before his visit, Scroggins had a pair of ACC schools at the top of his list. Now, he is strongly leaning towards Auburn.

The visit was considered “momentum-changing” for both Auburn and Scroggins says Chad Simmons of On3, as the Tigers have now emerged as the favorite. Simmons says that the race for Scroggins will be interesting ahead of his commitment date next week.

Auburn hosted Herbert Scroggins, and there was buzz around the Tigers heading into the visit and even more coming out. North Carolina was viewed as a competitor, along with Miami and Georgia Tech, but Auburn did a great job with the Peach State defender over the weekend. He is expected to make a decision by the end of the month.

On3 has given Auburn a 98.7% chance to sign Scroggins, and the Tigers have received two crystal balls from 247Sports in favor of Scroggins. During last weekend’s visit, Scroggins said that he wants to find a solid balance between academics and football. Auburn may have just that.

“You can get a good degree here and still play football,” Scroggins said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “I’ve been touring all the ACC schools, I’m a big academic guy, so I’ve been going to Miami, Georgia Tech, North Carolina looking for a good way to football and get a good education. When I went to the engineering center here and saw everything, that clicked.”

Scroggins is a three-star EDGE from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia. He is Georgia’s No. 37 overall 2025 recruit according to On3 and is the No. 34 overall EDGE for the class. Scroggins is scheduled to visit Miami this weekend, and will make a decision regarding his future college program in the early stages of next week.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire