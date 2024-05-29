Herbert, Nix listed among NFL’s 100 most important players for 2024

Over the past several years, the NFL has been sprinkled with some great talent provided by the Oregon Duck football program. Perhaps more than ever before.

Now here in 2024, there are more Ducks in the NFL than ever before and there are a few that CBS Sports says that are the most important players for the NFL season.

First among the list, and not surprisingly, is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. CBS Sports says that while the Chiefs are going to be overwhelming favorites to win what they call a weak AFC West division, Herbert, with new coach Jim Harbaugh, has the best chance to challenge the defending Super Bowl champs.

While that’s not a shocking development, the most recent Oregon quarterback to enter the league, Bo Nix, is the listed as the No. 7 most important player in the NFL and he hasn’t even played a down for the Denver Broncos yet.

In Denver, the Broncos are firmly Sean Payton’s team after he got rid of his last quarterback and drafted Bo Nix 12th. Payton favors a precise, on-time attack, which Nix thrived in at Oregon, so the fit in theory works. But in theory and on field in are very different. — Zachary Pereles

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell was also mentioned as he received a big contract this offseason. They came within a game of being in the Super Bowl for the first time and the Lions should be in the running for the title game once again.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire