Herbert must overcome this brutal trend to help Chargers beat Patriots

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have performed well below expectations during the 2023 NFL season, but despite having a 4-7 record entering Week 13, most people are picking them to beat the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday.

The Patriots are arguably the league's worst team, but history suggests that the Chargers leaving New England with a victory this weekend is actually pretty unlikely.

The Chargers have lost five consecutive games at New England. The franchise's last victory at Gillette Stadium came on Oct. 2, 2005, when Drew Brees led the then-San Diego Chargers to a 41-17 win over Tom Brady's Patriots. Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots actually had a 22-game home win streak snapped on that day.

Before that win, the last time the Chargers triumphed in Foxboro was 1970. So, overall, the Patriots have beaten the Chargers in 12 of their last 13 matchups in New England.

The Chargers have a huge advantage over the Patriots at quarterback with Herbert. Los Angeles' roster has much more talent on offense and a defense with a couple playmakers, most notably pass rusher Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James.

But the Chargers, and Herbert in particular, have struggled against Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's defenses in recent matchups. Herbert is 0-2 versus the Ptriots and completing just 50 percent (44-for-88) of his pass attempts for 432 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has never played at Gillette Stadium.

The Chargers are favored over the Patriots by almost a touchdown at most sportsbooks, but would anyone really be surprised if New England pulled out an improbable win? Anything is possible for the Chargers because of their inability to consistently win close games and poor coaching.