Herb Benham: A bit of magic in this modern age

Aug. 5—My cousin's son Paul is in his 30s and has been single for a while. He shouldn't be necessarily (he's perfectly delightful on a number of fronts) but he has been and heretofore seems unfazed by the prospect of being unattached. There are other things to do and he has done them happily.

Recently, his mother, Bea, my South Bay cousin, relayed delightful news.

"Paul is in a relationship," Bea said.

Good news because Paul is reliable, steady and suited for companionship. Without knowing anything, and that rarely stops many of us from weighing in, you might think the young woman values those traits or perhaps possesses those herself.

Lucky girl. Lucky guy. Lucky couple.

"She's English," Bea said.

Even better. English girls can be charming starting with the accent alone.

He lives in the South Bay and she is English. How long have they been going out?

"It's been about a year. She lives in England."

They've been dating for a year and she lives in England? Given the travel ban due to COVID, how did they meet and how do they manage to see one another?

Paul has an interest in the violin, Bea explained, and is a member of an online group that shares that interest. They were introduced by a third party, who knew both through the violin-loving group but had never met either in person but thought they might enjoy each other's company.

How civilized. How modern and old-fashioned at the same time. How both horse and buggy and high-speed Internet.

"They've never met in person. She's coming over in a few weeks where they will meet for the first time," Bea said.

The new world, which we sometimes bemoan, seems better in some ways than the old one. Better for meeting somebody and better potentially for relationships. "Potentially" because all relationships are essentially impossible and survive only because of black magic and dumb luck.

In my day, many days ago, people met in school, in church, in bars or at a campground rife with bears where they ended up in each other's arms out of sheer fright.

Now seems better. People can connect online, check the boxes and decide whether to meet or not meet, even if one or the other were the last man or woman on earth.

Half my single friends have found somebody that way. Some have married. Many still like each other.

Paul and his English friend have spent the last year having coffee, watching movies together, eating dinner with one another and spending enormous amounts of time albeit from almost 6,000 miles away. They have talked endlessly. They have gotten to know one another.

Success so far. After a year, Paul is willing to cancel a beach weekend with his parents because he wants to celebrate her birthday. No distractions. Just her. Just them.

The relationship seems less love at first sight then love at first, second, third and fourth conversation. Friends first. Friends last and friends in between.

How sensible, modern and old-fashioned. It almost seems like magic.

Herb Benham is a columnist for The Bakersfield Californian and can be reached at hbenham@bakersfield.com or 661-395-7279.