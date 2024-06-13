Heralds moving to Division I in girls tennis

Jun. 13—COLUMBUS — Saint John was among 14 fall and winter sports requests from 11 schools to move up to Division I in a specific fall and winter sports for the 2024-25 school year.

The Heralds will compete at the D-I level in girls tennis.

"Most of the top players in Division I have graduated," Saint John coach Todd Nassief said. "Division II is loaded with teams like Hathaway Brown, Orange, Hawken and Laurel."

The Heralds, who are one of the smallest schools in the state, have gone against D-I teams in the past with wins over Mentor, Lakeside, Madison, Midview, Chardon and Mayfield.

Unlike past years in which player such as Emily Cevera, Colleen Andersen, Julianne Shelton and Alyssa Cevera have been voted county player of the year or been in contention, Saint John may be a more balanced team this season.

"We'll probably have 13 to 15 players, which would be my largest team," Nassief said. "We'll let them go after it. It should be a fun year."

No changes to representation in D1 or D2.

No requests were denied.

The requests were made possible by the passage of Referendum Item 1B that Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools passed earlier this spring, which permits schools to request to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis for one school year.

The movement results in a total of 24 adjustments in divisional placements across seven fall and winter sports, which includes several Division I schools moving down to Division II in specific sports.

Approvals are sport-specific for the 2024-25 school year. Deadline for wrestling requests is June 25 and spring sports requests is Sept. 13.

No requests were denied.

Schools have until June 25 to request to move up to Division I in wrestling, as those preliminary divisional breakdowns were just approved earlier this week by the OHSAA Board of Directors

Preliminary spring sport divisional assignments will be presented to the Board of Directors in August and schools will have until Sept. 13 to request to move up to Division I in 2025 spring sports.

The referendum issue results were announced on May 16 and schools had until June 3 to request to move up to Division I. The OHSAA Board of Directors reviewed and approved the list during meetings this past weekend in Akron at the baseball state tournament that wrapped up the 2024-25 school year.