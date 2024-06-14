Heralds moving to Division I in girls tennis this fall

Jun. 14—Staff Report

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved 14 requests from 11 schools to move up to Division I in specific fall and winter sports for the 2024-25 school year, on Wednesday.

The requests were made possible by the passage of Referendum Item 1B that OHSAA member schools passed earlier this spring, which permits schools to request to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis for one school year.

In Ashtabula County, Saint John was of those requests approved. The Heralds will compete at the D-I level in girls tennis this fall. They had been in D-II.

"Most of the top players in Division I have graduated," Saint John coach Todd Nassief said. "Division II is loaded with teams like Hathaway Brown, Orange, Hawken and Laurel."

The Heralds, who are one of the smallest schools in the state, have gone against D-I teams in the past with wins over Mentor, Lakeside, Madison, Midview, Chardon and Mayfield.

Unlike past years in which players such as Emily Cevera, Colleen Andersen, Julianne Shelton and Alyssa Cevera have been voted county player of the year or been in contention for the award, Saint John may be a more balanced team this season.

"We'll probably have 13 to 15 players, which would be my largest team," Nassief said. "We'll let them go after it. It should be a fun year."

There will be no changes to representation in DI or DII.

In addition, no requests were denied.

The movement resulted in a total of 24 adjustments in divisional placements across seven fall and winter sports, which includes several Division I schools moving down to Division II in specific sports.

The deadline for wrestling requests is June 25 and spring sports requests is Sept. 13.

Those preliminary divisional breakdowns were approved earlier this week by the OHSAA Board of Directors.

The referendum issue results were announced on May 16, and schools had until June 3 to request to move up to Division I.

The OHSAA Board of Directors reviewed and approved the list during meetings this past weekend in Akron at the baseball state tournament that wrapped up the 2024-25 school year.