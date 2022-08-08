Heralded 2025 quarterback prospect high on Gators after recent offer

Tavien St. Clair, a 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound quarterback prospect out of Bellefontaine, Ohio, recently took a visit to Gainesville where he attended the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights event. He walked out of town with an offer from the Florida Gators.

The rising sophomore has been garnering quite a bit of attention so far. In addition to Florida, St. Clair holds offers from the Tennessee Volunteers, Louisville Cardinals, Pittsburgh Panthers, Iowa State Cyclones, Toledo Rockets and Central Michigan Chippewas.

His offer from the Gators came after a camp session where St. Clair was able to get one-on-one work with head coach Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O'Hara, both of whom worked hands-on with Florida’s quarterback room.

After a great conversation with @coach_bnapier I’m extremely excited to say that I have received an offer from the University Of Florida! Thanks for the great camp and coaching! @CoachRyanO @GatorsFB #UFuture #GoGators 🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/EEp2HUntw7 — Tavien St. Clair (@TJSaint_1) July 27, 2022

St. Clair recently told Gators Online that Florida’s rich tradition, including its three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks combined with the track record and energy that Napier and his staff have brought in, are playing a big part in why the Gators are nearing the top of his list.

A highly-regarded 2025 prospect, St. Clair intends to make the rounds this season to get a better idea of what he is looking for in a program. He will be attending multiple games this season including being on campus at Ohio State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee.

Florida is intent on making its way onto St. Clair’s itinerary. If the Gators are going to make noise in recruiting, they need to continue to make an early impact on players of St. Clair’s quality in the future.

