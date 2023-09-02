Herald selects 12 to watch for Minnesota prep volleyball in 2023

Sep. 1—GRAND FORKS — The area's top Minnesota volleyball program last season was Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, which finished as the consolation champions at the Minnesota state Class A tournament.

The senior-laden Gators landed four players on the Grand Forks Herald's 12 to watch in 2022.

Badger-G-MR has one player selected to the Herald's 2023 12 to watch list, an indication the status of area's top Minnesota volleyball team this season is up for grabs.

The Herald selected 12 players from the coverage area.

This year's list was led by Kittson County Central, which placed three players on the team including junior captain Berlyn Strege, three-year starter Morgan Turn and up-and-coming standout Kaydence White.

East Grand Forks Senior High (Addison Kujawa and Ellie Marcott), Thief River Falls (Sophia Kraemer and Avah Waldal) and Northern Freeze (Rylie Klopp and Ada Pearson) each saw two players selected to the watch list.

Kenzie Dahl, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River: The junior outside hitter was an all-Northern Lights Conference pick in helping the Gators to the state tournament. She had 253 kills, 30 service aces, 21 block solo and nine block assists, 170 digs, 14 assists and 175 serve receptions.

Jamie Flatgard, Red Lake County Central: The 5-foot-10 senior middle hitter was all-Polar North Conference last year after racking up 173 kills, 40 services aces, 18 solo blocks and 17 assisted blocks.

Rylie Klopp, Northern Freeze: The senior middle hitter was an all-Northern Lights Conference pick after registering 243 kills, 31 service aces, 75 assisted blocks and 67 solo blocks last season.

Sophia Kraemer, Thief River Falls: The senior setter was an all-Polar North Conference pick with 341 assists and 171 digs. She also had 45 service aces.

Addison Kujawa, EGF Senior High: The junior middle hitter was an all-Polar North Conference pick after amassing a team-high 301 kills as a sophomore. She added 18 service aces, along with 28 solo blocks and 51 assisted blocks.

Ellie Marcott, EGF Senior High: The 5-foot-7 junior outside hitter was an all-Polar North Conference pick thanks to 202 kills as a sophomore. She also produced 16 service aces.

Ada Pearson, Northern Freeze: The junior defensive specialist was an all-Northern Lights Conference pick with 482 digs, 504 receptions and 32 service aces.

Anya Severson, Roseau: The senior led Roseau with 220 kills while adding 21 service aces, 201 digs, seven solo blocks and 29 assisted blocks.

Berlyn Strege, Kittson County Central: The junior captain and three-year varsity player had 157 kills, 256 digs and 27 service aces last year.

Morgan Turn, Kittson County Central: The junior captain and three-year starter had 783 assists last season (1,204 for her career) last season. She also added 208 digs, 40 service aces and 84 kills.

Avah Waldal, Thief River Falls: The junior right side was an all-Polar North Conference honoree with 159 kills, 67 blocks and 11 service aces.

Kaydence White, Kittson County Central: The sophomore put together an impressive freshman season with 224 kills, 23.5 blocks and 30 service aces as a middle hitter.