Herald Missouri Valley Football Conference power poll for Sept. 3

Sep. 3—GRAND FORKS — One week is in the books in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, so let's take a lap around the league and see how each team performed.

1. South Dakota State: Beat Western Oregon 45-7.

The Jacks barely broke a sweat as quarterback Mark Gronowski was only asked to throw 10 times and star running back Isaiah Davis only carried the ball four times.

2. North Dakota State: Beat Eastern Washington 35-10.

The Bison are showing a two-headed quarterback attack through one week with Cam Miller throwing for 174 yards and two touchdowns and Cole Payton running for 104 including a 70-yard score.

3. UND: Beat Drake 55-7.

After a ho-hum first half, the Fighting Hawks turned on the gas in the third quarter and showcased new weapons with running back Gaven Ziebarth running for 79 yards on the first play of the second half and quarterback-turned-tight end Quincy Vaughn making a few plays to accompany the usual big production from Bo Belquist.

4. Southern Illinois: Beat Austin Peay 49-23.

Nic Baker threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns while a pick six also led a strong defensive effort in which the Salukis gave up just 39 rushing yards on 23 carries.

5. Northern Iowa: Lost to Iowa State 30-9.

Iowa State made things difficult on Theo Day, who threw two picks and passed for 164 yards. New Texas-San Antonio transfer running back Tye Edwards ran 16 times for 72 yards.

6. Youngstown State: Beat Valparaiso 52-10.

Tyshon King, the Northern Michigan transfer running back whose two finalists in recruiting were Youngstown and UND, started his Penguins career with 11 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

7. Illinois State: Beat Dayton 41-0.

Zack Annexstad, a one-time Minnesota Gophers quarterback, threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and Daniel Sobkowicz, a redshirt sophomore, caught six passes for 90 yards.

8. South Dakota: Lost 35-10 to Missouri.

Missouri stuffed USD to less than 40 yards rushing. Quarterback Aidan Bouman threw for 156 yards and wide receiver Jack Martens had eight catches for 89 yards.

9. Missouri State: Lost 48-17 to Kansas.

In a new era at quarterback for the Bears, Jacob Clark, a Minnesota Gophers transfer, threw for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and led Missouri State in rushing with 36 yards on eight carries.

10. Western Illinois: Lost to New Mexico State 58-21.

Matt Morrissey, a transfer from Northern Iowa, threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns as WIU was within 20-14 at halftime.

11. Indiana State: Lost to Eastern Illinois 27-0.

Gavin Screws threw for 116 yards and two interceptions. Expected QB starter Cade Chambers missed the game with a shoulder injury.

12. Murray State: Beat Presbyterian 41-10.

The Murray State rushing attack combined for 231 yards on 44 carries, led by Q'Daryius Jennings (50 yards), Kylan Galbreath (47) and Jawaun Northington (40).