The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind., Ken de la Bastide column

Aug. 7—This week Republicans, who hold a commanding majority in both houses of the Indiana General Assembly, are making a big deal about receiving public input on the redrawing of district maps.

Although on the surface it sounds encouraging that the voting public will have some say in the congressional and legislative maps for the next decade, the consensus among many is that the meetings are window dressing.

Democrats and Republicans alike are under the assumption that GOP lawmakers have already determined the new district boundaries, with a few minor tweaks to come once the census figures are released Sept. 30.

There was a monumental shift in the makeup of the Indiana General Assembly after the 2010 elections. That year the Democratic Party had a majority in the Indiana House, while the GOP held sway in the state Senate with a Republican governor.

It wasn't a presidential election year in 2010 and the governor was not on the ballot. The highest race was for U.S. Senate.

Republicans gained eight seats in the Indiana House to hold a 60-48 majority; in the Senate, the GOP lost three seats but maintained a 33-17 majority.

What makes that significant is that the GOP-controlled Legislature took control of the drawing of the district maps for the next decade. Since 2011, the GOP has controlled state government with majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly and a succession of governors.

Today, the Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers with 71 of the 100 seats in the House and 39 of 50 seats in the Senate.

Whatever maps are brought to the forefront for discussions will be designed with the intent of maintaining the GOP majorities in both legislative chambers.

Locally, it would seem logical that Rep. Tony Cook, the Cicero Republican who represents only a few precincts in Madison County, will see a change moving his district from the county and into the more densely populated Hamilton County.

Elizabeth Rowray, who defeated Democrat Melanie Wright for the District 35 seat in the Indiana House, would probably like her district shifted more to Delaware County and grab a portion of Democrat Sue Errington's district.

Democrat Tim Lanane's Senate district includes portions of eastern Madison County and Delaware County.

There is speculation that the GOP is looking for a potential challenger to Lanane from Delaware County, so an eastward shift in the district would not be a surprise.

Will the GOP mapmakers expand Democrat Terri Austin's mostly Anderson House district to the north to collect some Republican stronghold areas?

There has been an effort to take the mapmaking decisions out of the hands of the elected politicians and form a nonpartisan commission — an idea that has been stymied in the Legislature. That's not a surprise since the Republicans won't want to lose their opportunity to remain in power.

Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide's column publishes Sundays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.