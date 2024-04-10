Here are The Herald’s all-area selections for girls’ and boys’ high school wrestling

The Rock Hill Herald’s all-area wrestling honorees feature several all-state selections, individual state champions and team state champions.

Wrestling was split into three weight classes: lightweight (under 130 pounds), middleweight (130 pounds to 160 pounds), and heavyweight (over 160 pounds). Area coaches nominated players for consideration.

Here are the Herald’s wrestlers of the year, with stats and highlights provided by coaches and MaxPreps.

Girls’ wrestling

Lightweight: Sirenity Davis, Jr., and Madi Beck, So.; Rock Hill

The 105-pound and 110-pound wrestling duo from Rock Hill both took home individual state wrestling titles to lead the Bearcats to their second straight girls’ wrestling state title.

They share a combined record of 79-2, going undefeated against South Carolina wrestlers for the season.

Middleweight: Alyciah Thomas, So.; Rock Hill

Thomas was another key figure in Rock Hill’s state championship, finishing second in the state meet in the 155-pound weight class. Thomas finished the season with a record of 31-5.

Heavyweight: Nichya Pemberton, Jr.; Lancaster

Pemberton finished the season as an individual state champion in the 170-pound weight class, leading Lancaster to an eighth-place team finish at the state meet. She became the first individual girls’ wrestling state champion in both school and district history, finishing the season with a record of 23-3.

Boys’ wrestling

Lightweight: Josh Horn, So.; Indian Land

Horn finished the season with his second consecutive 4A state championship in the 120-pound weight class. He also finished as region and upper state champion, compiling a record of 45-7.

Middleweight: Danny Gilstorf, Jr.; Nation Ford

Gilstorf won the 5A state championship in the 132-pound weight class, becoming Nation Ford’s first boys wrestling individual state champion in 12 years. Gilstorf is a two-time state qualifier with an overall record of 85-44.

Heavyweight: Jarrett Eubanks, Sr; Catawba Ridge

The three-time varsity captain capped off his senior season with a 4A state championship in the 175-pound weight class, the first individual boys’ state champion in school history. Eubanks finished the season with a 59-1 record to put his career mark at 156-24. Eubanks is committed to continue his athletic career at Clemson.