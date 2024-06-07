The Herald’s 2024 top high school athletes in tri-county baseball and softball

The Rock Hill Herald’s 2024 Athletes of the Year in baseball and softball features several all-state nominees, three players of the year and multiple state champions.

Area coaches nominated athletes for consideration.

Here are the Athletes of the Year in high school baseball and softball, with stats and highlights provided by coaches and MaxPreps.

Softball

P: Chloe Burger, Sr.; Catawba Ridge (All-State selection)

2024 stats: 25-1, 1.37 ERA, 269strikeouts

Burger was a steady force for Catawba Ridge, which won its second-straight state title last month. Burger pitched 17 complete-game shutouts including four no-hitters in her senior season. The accolades came in bunches for the USC Upstate commit this year including Region Player of the Year, Class 4A Player of the Year and All-State.

C: Maddie Bruining, So.; Clover (All-State selection)

2024 stats: .412 AVG, 9 2B, 7 3B, 24 RBIs

The sophomore earned All-State honors for the first time in her career thanks to her play behind the plate for the Blue Eagles this season. Clover won its second-straight outright region title and advanced to the state quarterfinals this season.

INF: Kendra Murray, Jr.; Catawba Ridge

2024 stats: .511 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBIs

Murray was a great hitter for a Catawba Ridge lineup that boasts multiple players with batting averages over .500. The junior first baseman led the team in home runs and in hits en route to All-Region honors.

INF: Jaidyn Harris, So.; Catawba Ridge

2024 stats: .532/.636 OBP/.948 SLG, 4 HR, 34 RBIs

Harris was one of the several talented hitters in Catawba Ridge’s lineup. The sophomore’s batting average and on-base percentage led the team as she earned All-Region honors.

INF: Audrey Wilson, Sr.; Catawba Ridge (All-State selection)

2024 stats: .506 AVG, 7 HR, 42 RBIs

Wilson was a key piece at the plate in Catawba Ridge’s state title defense this season. The UNC Charlotte softball commit went 4-7 with four RBIs in the Copperheads two-game sweep of West Florence in the 4A state title series.

INF: Saleena Rollins, Sr.; Lewisville (All-State selection)

2024 stats: .522 AVG, 3 HR, 36 RBIs, 18 SB

Rollins was the lone senior on a Lewisville team that cashed in on its third-straight trip to the 1A state title series with its first championship since 2018. The Spartanburg Methodist commit earned All-Region and All-State honors and was named to South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports (SCCAWS) All-Star Softball Game, highlighting the best seniors in the state.

OF: Amelia White, Sr.; Indian Land (All-State selection)

2024 stats: .488 AVG, 14 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBIs

White earned All-Region and All-State honors in the leadoff role for Indian Land this season, leading the team in batting average. White was also selected for the SCCAWS All-Star Game.

OF: Riley Murphy, Fr.; Indian Land

2024 stats: .471 AVG, 8 2B, 6 HR, 29 RBIs

Murphy had a stellar year in the outfield for Indian Land, showcasing her ability as another talented batter in the lineup. The freshman’s performance earned her All-Region honors this season.

OF: Braylon Lawrence, Sr.; Catawba Ridge

2024 stats: .484 AVG, 40 R, 44 RBIs

Lawrence earned All-Region honors in her senior season with Catawba Ridge. She was a threat both at the plate and on the base paths, never getting caught in her 19 base stealing attempts.

Honorable mentions

P: Sarah Owens, So.; Lewisville (All-State selection, Class 1A Player of the Year)

C: Vicki Lott, Sr.; Fort Mill

INF: Bella Familia, Jr.; Clover

INF: La’Mariya McCree, Jr.; Chester (All-State selection)

INF: Anna Kate Dover, Sr.; York (All-State selection)

OF: Gabby Badillo, Sr.; Clover

OF: Hope Marshburn, Sr.; Clover

Baseball

P: Peyton Dhein, Sr.; Catawba Ridge (All-State selection)

2024 stats: 9-1, 0.53 ERA, 79 strikeouts; .349 AVG, 11 SB

Dhein shined in his senior season for the Copperheads as the team’s No. 1 pitcher. The VMI commit also recorded a save this season en route to an All-State selection.

C: Andrew Sands, Sr.; Northwestern

2024 stats: .420 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBIs

Sands put up impressive numbers in his final season for Northwestern. The North Greenville commit earning a spot in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) North-South Game, highlighting the top high school seniors in South Carolina.

INF: Josh Patterson, Jr.; Fort Mill

2024 Stats: .337 AVG, 15 RBIs, 12 SB

Patterson performed well in his junior season with Fort Mill, filling a utility role in the infield.

INF: Owen Noonan, Sr.; Catawba Ridge (All-State selection)

2024 Stats: .392 AVG, 13 2B, 21 RBIs

Noonan was part of a talented Catawba Ridge infield, earning All-Region and All-State honors. The Winthrop commit earned a spot in the North-South Game.

INF: Jackson Mullen, Sr.; Catawba Ridge (All-State selection)

2024 Stats: .371 AVG, 12 2B, 5 HR, 36 RBIs; 4-1, 1.33 ERA

Mullen performed well both as a pitcher and as a hitter for Catawba Ridge this season, leading the team in home runs and RBI. The College of Charleston signee earned his second-straight Region and Class 4A Player of the Year Honors in his senior season for the Copperheads.

INF: Cooper Parks, Sr.; York

2024 Stats: .412 AVG/.481 OBP/.573 SLG, 14 RBIs

Parks had a great senior season at the plate for York. The University of South Carolina pitching commit led the Cougars in most batting categories.

OF: Cole Canty, Sr.; Rock Hill

2024 Stats: .416 AVG, 9 2B, 4 HR, 23 RBIs; 4-3, 37 strikeouts

Canty received All-Region and Team MVP honors for his play both in the outfield and at pitcher in his final season with the Bearcats. The Citadel commit was a North-South Game selection.

OF: Thomas Ealey, Sr.; Fort Mill

2024 Stats: .403 AVG, 14 RBIs, 12 SB

Ealey, a Virginia State commit, was a consistent on-base threat for the Yellow Jackets, hitting over .400 with an on-base percentage north of .500. Ealey earned All-Region honors for his performance.

OF: Anthony Marano, So.; Clover

2024 Stats: .340 AVG, .484 OBP, 12 RBIs

Marano had a solid sophomore season, finishing second on the team in batting average and RBIs and third in on-base percentage.

Honorable mentions

P: Alex Carriero, Jr.; Fort Mill (All-State selection)

C: Austin Catledge, So.; Buford (All-State selection)

INF: Simon Fernandez, Nation Ford (All-State selection)

INF: Brayden Morgan, Sr.; Buford

INF: Gavin MacDonald, Jr.; Legion Collegiate

OF: Carter Blankenship, Jr.; Fort Mill