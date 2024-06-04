The Herald’s 2024 top athletes for boys golf and tennis, and boys and girls lacrosse

The Rock Hill Herald’s 2024 Athletes of the Year in boys golf and tennis, and boys and girls lacrosse feature three Division I commits and two all-state selections.

Area coaches nominated athletes for consideration.

Here are the Athletes of the Year, with stats and highlights provided by coaches and MaxPreps.

Boys golf

Jordan Williams lining up a putt.

Jordan Williams, Sr., Legion Collegiate

Williams is the first Black athlete from Legion Collegiate to receive a full-ride golf scholarship after signing with Southern University earlier this year.

Williams was the top golfer for Legion Collegiate’s team. His best placements include a first-place finish at the Lancers’ Invite with a 2-over-par 74 and three-way tie for first place with a 3-over 39 in a match against Hickory Christian.

Williams also finished tied for 12th at the Jim Ferree Junior Invitational at Hilton Head with a 11-over-par 153.

Williams also participated in Steph Curry’s Underrated Tour in 2023.

Boys lacrosse

Nation Ford’s Will Alvarado is The Herald’s 2024 Boys Lacrosse Athlete of the Year.

Will Alvarado, Sr., Nation Ford

Alvarado served as the defensive captain for a Nation Ford team that advanced to the state championship game for the third year in a row.

Alvarado finished the year with 62 ground balls, 37 caused turnovers, four goals and five assists, good enough to give the senior midfielder his third All-State selection.

Girls lacrosse

Nation Ford’s Catherine Barhorst is The Herald’s 2024 Girls Lacrosse Athlete of the Year.

Catherine Barhorst, Sr., Nation Ford

The University of Cincinnati lacrosse commit put up stellar numbers in her final season with Nation Ford.

Barhorst finished sixth in the state with 77 goals and third in the state with 52 assists en route to an Upperstate Player of the Year selection.

Barhorst also had 69 draw controls and 68 ground balls for the Falcons.

Boys tennis

Legion Collegiate’s Jacques Smit is The Herald’s 2024 Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year.

Jacques Smit, Soph., Legion Collegiate

Smit has distinguished himself as one of the best tennis players in his class, standing at second in the state and No. 158 nationally as a four-star recruit.

This year, he went 11-5, including 8-5 against opponents ranked 3-stars or higher.