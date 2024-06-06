The Herald’s 2024 best performances in tri-county track and field

The Rock Hill Herald’s 2024 Athletes of the Year in boys’ and girls’ track and field features several individual state champions.

Times and distances are sourced by MileSplit.

Here are The Herald’s top performers in the tri-county in track and field. Italics indicate the best mark across all classifications in the state. State records indicated with ‘*’.

Individual Track Events

100-Meter (Boys): Malik Clark, Rock Hill, 10.51

100-Meter (Girls): Khamoni Rockeymore-Crews, Rock Hill, 11.78

200-Meter (Boys): Xavier Dixon, Nation Ford, 21.24

200-Meter (Girls): Khamoni Rockeymore-Crews, Rock Hill, 24.76

400-Meter (Boys): Elijah Grant, Fort Mill, 47.05

400-Meter (Girls): Amaiya Whitlock, South Pointe, 58.41

110-Meter Hurdles (Boys): Quincy Bend, Andrew Jackson, 14.58

100-Meter Hurdles (Girls): Mackenzie Boggess, Clover, 16.06

400-Meter Hurdles (Boys): Neale Johnson, Nation Ford, 53.41

400-Meter Hurdles (Girls): Layla Jones, Rock Hill, 1:05.83

800-Meter (Boys): Alex McCaskill, Nation Ford, 1:56.57

800-Meter (Girls): Mia Royall, Nation Ford, 2:12.82

1600-Meter (Boys): Garrett Brown, South Pointe, 4:08.63

1600-Meter (Girls): Mia Royall, Nation Ford, 4:48.09*

3200-Meter (Boys): Garrett Brown, South Pointe, 9:01.55

3200-Meter (Girls): Alivia Cleveland, Fort Mill, 11:12.27

Relay Events

4x100 Meter (Boys): Rock Hill (EJ Ratley, Malik Clark, Devon Erby, Z’Mori Thompson), 41.72

4x100 Meter (Girls): Nation Ford (Gabriela Brailsford, Brianna Watkins, Amaya Davis, Aubrey Barney), 47.43

4x400 Meter (Boys): Nation Ford (Chandler Hunter, Xavier Dixon, Jeremiah Hailstock, Neale Johnson), 3:19.04

4x400 Meter (Girls): Nation Ford, (Amaya Davis, Gabriela Brailsford, Brianna Watkins, Aubrey Barney), 3:58.78

4x800 Meter (Boys): Fort Mill (Luke Hunter, Hudson Haley, Connor Demmerle, Tanner Long), 8:00.24

4x800 Meter (Girls): Nation Ford (Jordyn Battle, Taylor Battle, Haley Garcia, Peyton MacMillan), 9:58.60

Field Events

Discus (Boys): Aidan Graham, Rock Hill, 50.36 meters

Discus (Girls): Olivia Dubrow, Catawba Ridge, 40.26 meters

Javelin (Boys): Joseph Duey, Fort Mill, 52.08 meters

Javelin (Girls): Irie Morton, Northwestern, 35.97 meters

Shot Put (Boys): Aidan Graham, Rock Hill, 15.85 meters

Shot Put (Girls): Olivia Dubrow, Catawba Ridge, 11.73 meters

High Jump (Boys): Jaidin Robinson, Indian Land, 2.03 meters

High Jump (Girls): Kavae Anderson, South Pointe, 1.63 meters

Long Jump (Boys): Jayden Burris, Northwestern, 7.38 meters

Long Jump (Girls): Khamoni Rockeymore-Crews, 5.33 meters

Triple Jump (Boys): Jayden Burris, Northwestern, 14.99 meters

Triple Jump (Girls): Addison Pollock, Nation Ford, 11.3 meters

Pole Vault (Boys): Isaiah Palmer, Rock Hill, 4.6 meters

Pole Vault (Girls): Avery Marshall, Clover, 3.38 meters