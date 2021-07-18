For her second BKFC fight, Paige VanZant focuses on her boxing via Mundo Boxing in Miami

Multi-talented fighter Paige VanZant learned from her first bare knuckle bout and is ready to show her expeditious growth in a combat sport that’s growing rapidly.

VanZant (0-1) is in the main event of BKFC 19 under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner on Friday, July 23 via FITE TV from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

VanZant fights the BKFC debuting Rachael Ostovich, a UFC alum who Van Zant beat in the octagon in January 2019. VanZant used an amrbar submission to claim victory.

It will be strictly punching in their rematch on Friday.

Here is my audio interview with the dedicated, hard working and multi-talented fighter and entertainer.

VanZant, 27, a former UFC fighter, moved to South Florida in the winter of 2020, where she and undefeated Bellator MMA fighter Austin Vanderford (her husband) transitioned from American Top Team-Portland to American Top Team-Coconut Creek.

They love South Florida (and the weather) and American Top Team-Coconut Creek, one of the best training facilities in the world. She trained for her BKFC debut at ATT-Coconut Creek.

In that bout, Britain Hart defeated VanZant by unanimous decision. It took some time for VanZant to adjust, figure out things during her inaugural fight. VanZant continued battling and excelled in an impressive fifth and final round, but it was not enough.

The victorious Hart is also part of the BKFC 19 card on Friday.

Paige VanZant (left) in her BKFC debut against Britain Hart at BFKC: KnuckleMania in February.

For VanZant’s fight at BKFC 19, her second BKFC contest, she is training at Mundo Boxing in Miami. She is still with ATT-Coconut Creek, but opted to concentrate fully on boxing at that well-established South Florida boxing center.

Originally from Alaska, Vanderford will be in her corner on July 23 for BKFC 19. They corner each other.

The happy couple also hosts a show on YouTube titled “A Kickass Love Story: With Paige & Austin.”

Husband and wife couple Austin Vanderford of Bellator MMA and Paige VanZant of BKFC.

BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich is Friday, July 23 via FITE TV from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

BFKC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, (BKFC), the world’s fastest growing sport, presents BKFC 19 headlined by The Rematch: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich on Friday, July 23 from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and available on the FITE platform of online, mobile, Smart TV, OTT, Game Controllers and Streaming Devices worldwide.

This streaming PPV event is available globally except in the DAC region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“Since their tremendous fight in the UFC two years ago, combat sport fans have long expected a rematch between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich,” said BKFC President Dave Feldman via press release. “These two beautiful women have shown how tough and skilled they are, and each have wanted the rematch to truly settle the score, once and for all.”

He continued: :We’ve also just added three ‘Platform Showdown’ boxing exhibitions featuring some of the most popular music acts and social media influencers in the world. We’ll also have 10 additional bare-knuckle fights on the undercard.

Feldman noted: “This is our fourth event in the Tampa area, and the BKFC faithful have been incredibly supportive at each of our past events. The Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds is a tremendous venue for BKFC, and our Team can’t wait to return on Friday, July 23 for one of this year’s biggest nights in combat sports.”

In one of combat sports most widely viewed fights in 2019, VanZant defeated Ostovich via arm bar submission on Jan. 19, 2019 at UFC Fight Night in Brooklyn, New York.

In the main event at ‘KnuckleMania’ on February 5, 2021, VanZant made her highly anticipated BKFC debut, competing valiantly in a hard-fought decision loss to Britain Hart.

Hart is also fighting on the BKFC 19 card.

Ostovich will be making her bare knuckle debut against VanZant.

‘Platform Showdown’ features three influencer matchups on the main card of BKFC 19 as Tik-Tok, You-Tube and Hip-Hop stars will battle in five-round boxing exhibitions.

Headlining the ‘Platform Showdown’, Hip-Hop superstar Blue Face clashes with rival Tik-Tok star Austin Sprinz. Blue Face is celebrating the release of his viral sensation single, ‘Respect My Cryppin,’ featuring Snoop Dogg, the video for which has been viewed more than 14M times on Youtube. Trujillo is among the most popular Tik-Tok stars with over 3M followers.

Also featured on the ‘Platform Showdown’, Evil Hero will battle fellow Tik-Tok star Dakota Olave. Additionally, Tik-Tok, You-Tube and social media influencer DK Moneyy will battle Nick Ireland of the famed Ireland Boys.

