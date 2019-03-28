'What a guy!' Cyclist rescues friend following crash

Australian cyclist Michael Hepburn has been praised for his sportsmanship after he helped his compatriot Zak Dempster following a crash in a Belgian cycling race.

Friendship first. Sportsmanship first. Decency first : When our Aussie Zak Dempster crashed today in #AG3daagse it was his colleague and Friend from @MitcheltonSCOTT , Michael Hepburn, that left his bike behind and cared for him. Not surprised one bit but THANKS MATE! pic.twitter.com/mOkLSD2eAw — IsraelCyclingAcademy (@yallaACADEMY) March 27, 2019

Hepburn, who was racing in the Three Days of Panne race for Australian outfit Mitchelton Scott, can be seen getting off his bike as the peloton move past the riders involved in the crash before helping Dempster out from under his bike.

Australian rider Michael Hepburn can be seen lifting the bike off Zak Dempster

Afterwards on Twitter, the Israel Cycling Academy rider explained it was no surprise to see Hepburn helping him out.

“Heppy’s is one of my good friends and I was sort of awkwardly stuck under my bike and winded, and I just heard him say, you alright bro?

“Then he started sorting the pile of bikes off me.”

What a guy!



We hope Zak is ok 👍 — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) March 27, 2019

Dempster went on to thank everyone for their well wishes and he was ‘doing great.’

Just got this Video message from Zak Dempster ( back on his bike!) to you all well wishers AND his mate @michael_hepburn : “It’s not the first time we pick each other up and it won’t be the last”! pic.twitter.com/XKf5I5qGXA — IsraelCyclingAcademy (@yallaACADEMY) March 28, 2019

Both riders went on to finish the day’s racing, with the stage victory going to Dylan Groenewegen.

