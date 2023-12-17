Henry Slade sparkles as Exeter stage another European comeback to beat Munster

Henry Slade dives over the try line to sink Munster - David Davies/PA

Exeter Chiefs 32 Munster 24

Henry Slade put the finishing touches to a dramatic and nerve-racking finish to help Exeter gain their second victory in this season’s Champions Cup.

Rob Baxter’s never-say-die Chiefs showed their fighting, determined spirit to snatch another dramatic European victory, just as they did in their opening contest against Toulon. Exeter defied the odds to battle back from behind to leave Munster devastated and winless from their two games so far, after last week’s draw with Bayonne.

This time the venue was Sandy Park rather than the south of France. But the celebrations and noise the win sparked might well have been heard across the Channel.

They trailed by 11 points heading into the final half-hour but three tries helped them overcome their rivals and celebrate a second Pool 3 win.

Munster carved out a 19-10 half-time lead as the hosts failed to deal with the physicality and ingenuity of their Irish rivals at times.

The visitors began with more purpose and intensity and it took them just five minutes to find a route across the Chiefs line. Heavy pressure close in led to the hosts defence being dragged in-field and an accurate long pass wide from Craig Casey gave Calvin Nash the chance to cross with ease.

Jack Crowley converted but Exeter were soon on level terms when a finely-worked sweeping move upfield had them camped on the Munster line. Hooker Dan Frost eventually worked it to the left before using his bulk to force his way over for his side’s opening try. Slade added the extras.

Crowley demonstrated his skill and intelligence to be the architect of Munster’s next score. His clever dink over the on-coming Chiefs defence was perfect for Tom Ahern to latch onto. He still had to beat Exeter’s last line of defence, but a deft side-step from the big flanker saw him gallop free and over for an excellent try.

Slade kicked a penalty but Munster were always a major threat with ball in hand and another outstanding passing move left Antoine Frisch the simple task of surging over for his side’s third try.

Chiefs, however, showed in the south of France a week ago it is always dangerous to write them off. And they staged another remarkable fightback with replacement Ross Vintcent surging across for a try – reaching out a long arm to ground the ball. Referee Mathieu Raynal needed multiple replays to prove he should award the score.

Slade converted and was repeating the act a minute later when Munster wing Nash was caught out by a bouncing ball which fell kindly for the hosts. Replacement lock Jack Dunne was on hand to grasp the opportunity and force his way over for a quick second score. From being nine points adrift they were now ahead.

Harvey Skinner escaped punishment for a high hit on Crowley, Raynal deciding it was not high or dangerous enough to warrant a card.

It was then left to Slade to intercept a pass and race half the pitch for the fourth and final try which completed a memorable European occasion and sealed the bonus point.

Match details

Scores: (Exeter first): 0-5 (Nash try), 0-7 (Crowley con), 5-7 (Frost try), 7-7 (Slade con), 7-12 (Ahern try), 10-12 (Slade pen), 10-17 (Frisch try), 10-19 (Crowley con); half-time; 13-19 (Slade pen), 13-24 (Daly try), 18-24 (Vintcent try), 20-24 (Slade con), 25-24 (Dunne try), 27-24 (Slade con), 32-24 (Slade try).

Exeter: T Wyatt; O Woodburn, H Slade, J Hawkins (R O’Loughlin 60), B Hammersley; H Skinner, T Cairns (S Townsend 52); S Sio (N Abuladze 52), D Frost (M Norey 52), E Painter (M Street 52); R Tuima (J Dunne 55), D Jenkins, L Pearson, J Vermeulen (R Vintcent 55), G Fisilau.

Replacements not used: O Devoto.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, A Nankivell, S O’Brien (B O’Connor 80); J Crowley, C Casey (C Murray 57); J Loughman (J Wycherley 68), D Barron (E Clarke ), S Archer (O Jager 57); G Coombes, T Beirne (c); T Ahern, J Hodnett (A Kendellen 75), J O’Donoghue (B Gleeson 68).

Replacements not used: E Clarke, R Scannell.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal

