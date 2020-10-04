Henry Ruggs, Trent Brown are inactive for Raiders

The Raiders won’t have rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III today against the Bills.

The first-round choice entered the day doubtful with knee and hamstring injuries that kept him out of practice all week. They already had ruled out third-round receiver Bryan Edwards with foot and ankle injuries.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and receiver Rico Gafford (hamstring) also are inactive. Safety Patrick Omameh and safety Dallin Leavitt are the team’s other inactives.

The Bills’ inactives are quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Zack Moss (toe), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (knee), offensive lineman Ike Boettger and tight end Lee Smith.

Defensive end Mario Addison is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

